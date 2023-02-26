According to an Internal Revenue Service release, a portion of the 2022 dividend is not taxable. The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) amount is $3,284. The taxable amount of the 2022 PFD is $2,622. The portion of the 2022 PFD that is not taxable is the energy relief portion of $662.
If you fail to report the PFD on your federal income tax return, a negligence penalty or other sanctions may be imposed on you.
Commissioner Adam Crum of the Department of Revenue provided guidance in a news release from the state. The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) included an energy relief payment of $662.19 that was part of the $3,284 disbursement per eligible Alaskan.
Historically, the PFD has been taxable, however, the new IRS guidance provides an exception for the energy relief payment portion of the 2022 PFD. For eligible Alaskans that received their PFD, it appears that the portion of the dividend that is taxable is $2,621.81 and recipients of the dividend may include that amount as taxable on their 2022 income tax return.
However, it is always recommended to discuss with a tax professional about this issue, especially if you have already filed your 2022 return.
The IRS may issue further guidance in the future for those that have already filed their 2022 tax return.
This is an evolving issue, and the Alaska Department of Revenue’s Permanent Fund Dividend Division will continue working with the Alaska Department of Law and the IRS to determine if it needs to take any further action based on this new guidance.