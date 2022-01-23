The management of Sourdough Express and Sourdough Transfer have announced changes in their management structure and ownership.
Debbie Norum and Josh Norum became the sole co-owners on Jan. 1. Former President Jeff Gregory shifted into a consulting position at the end of 2021, with Gregory retaining ownership of the real estate segment of the organization. Karen Conover will continue as a certified moving consultant at Sourdough Transfer. Debbie Norum will retain her position as vice president of finance and majority stakeholder.
Josh Norum will become the new president of both organizations. He has been with the company for 15 years and has worked in different positions throughout the organization. In 2021 he was recognized by The Alaska Journal of Commerce and the Anchorage Daily News for the 2021 Top Forty Under 40, which highlighted his work with the company and community during a historically challenging year.
Sourdough, with operating facilities in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Kenai, is a fifth-generation family-owned organization. Established in 1898, it is one of the oldest and most distinguished transportation companies in Alaska. Sourdough Express provides a full range of transportation services in construction, oil and gas, grocery/retail, and mining.
Sourdough Transfer is a full-service Alaska moving and storage company, providing relocation services to government, corporate and residential customers local, state or worldwide.