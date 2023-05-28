This is a rewrite of a column first published in this space on Aug. 1, 2004. It may be worth contemplating again as we head into what all of us in Fairbanks hope will be a profitable summer season:
Is your business more like the fox, or more like the hedgehog?
In his book “Good to Great” author Jim Collins writes of the wily fox who is fast and sleek, and very good at plotting and scheming. This fox is able to do many things. The hedgehog, to the contrary, looks like an ugly miniature cross between a porcupine and an armadillo. The hedgehog only does one thing ... but he does that one thing exceptionally well.
Each morning the stodgy hedgehog gets up, pops out of its hole, and begins his daily quest for healthy nourishing food. On one particular morning, the crafty fox hid behind a bush preparing a complex and fool-proof plan to pounce on the unsuspecting hedgehog. The fox implements his plan and suddenly the hedgehog is cut off as the fox leaps between he and his home.
Immediately laughter fills the heart of the hedgehog!
Won’t that fox ever learn? Without so much as a second glance the hedgehog rolls up into a tight ball with his sharp needles pointing out — and pricks the nose of the pouncing fox. The fox gives up, determined to try again another day. You see, foxes can do many clever little things. The hedgehog however only focuses on one thing, a really big thing, and then he does that thing extremely well.
All the good to great firms Jim Collins profiled were hedgehogs. To quote from his book: “Foxes pursue many ends at the same time and see the world in all its complexity. They are scattered or diffused, moving on many levels, never integrating their thinking into one overall concept or unifying vision. Hedgehogs, on the other hand, simplify a complex world into a single organizing idea, a basic principle or concept that unifies and guides everything. It doesn’t matter how complex the world is, a hedgehog reduces all challenges and dilemmas to simple — indeed almost simplistic — hedgehog ideas. For a hedgehog, anything that does not somehow relate to the hedgehog idea holds no relevance.” We need to ask, “is your business and mine more like the fox or more like the hedgehog?”
To get hedgehog clarity for our businesses Collins recommends we each make three lists.
First, list those things that your business is the best in the world at doing. The second list contains those things that provide you with the greatest profit. The third list contains those things which give you passion. Then you will find the hedgehog idea is that which shows up on all three lists. For some of the great firms profiled by Collins this exercise actually caused them to completely change their business, or product, or service.
In the airline industry Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines are hedgehogs. For more than forty years both have focused on the market and service strategy which shows up on all three of their lists. Meanwhile, Braniff, PanAm, Wien, Western, Eastern, Republic, MarkAir, and other major airlines that ended in bankruptcy courts… they were more like foxes.
A final Collins quote: “The hedgehogs aren’t simpletons; they have a piercing insight that allows them to see through complexity and discern underlying patterns. Hedgehogs see what is essential, and ignore the rest.”
Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.