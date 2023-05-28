This is a rewrite of a column first published in this space on Aug. 1, 2004. It may be worth contemplating again as we head into what all of us in Fairbanks hope will be a profitable summer season:

Is your business more like the fox, or more like the hedgehog?

Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.