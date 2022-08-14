Golden Days
Eric Engman

I love Golden Days. Sourdough pancakes, parades, duck tape boats and rubber duckies floating down the Chena. This is just a wonderful time to remember the good old days.

I wasn’t around during the first gold rush, (thank goodness or I’d be dead now), but I do remember Fairbanks just before the pipeline boom. I was so busy getting rich at $4 per hour as the Golden Nugget hotel night auditor that I never thought about what business would be like in Fairbanks just over 40 years later circa August 2024. Had you and I thought about, and been able to then forecast, the future of our local business environment, we would probably both be richly retired today.

