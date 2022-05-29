Are you experiencing a higher than average employee turnover?
The Gallup Organization conducted a multiyear research project which found that employees don’t leave companies; they leave managers and supervisors. The impact a supervisor has in today’s workplace can be either very valuable or very costly to the organization and the people who work there. Great supervisors genuinely care about the people they work with. Great supervisors respect their people and treat them as individuals rather than treating everyone the same way. They give each of their people special treatment.
Not providing the special treatment employees expect as living, breathing, intelligent life forms causes turnover and turnover is expensive. Consider just how expensive: separation processing costs, replacement hiring costs, training new hire costs, lost productivity and the biggest hidden cost of lost business cost. Lost business cost? Absolutely.
Without apologies to the sitcom Cheers, “you want to go where everyone knows your name.” I like to stand in certain lines at the grocery store where I know the cashier, going to my dentist wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t meet Sarah at her chair, my favorite dental hygienist, and Kathy who shakes me down for payment when I leave! Paying the utility bill wouldn’t be as much fun if it weren’t for the ladies who I know. People like doing business with people they know and too much turnover, causes customers to quit.
Just how much does it cost to replace an employee? Most businesses don’t really know. Human Resource consultant web sites estimate that the loss of each nonexempt employee (hourly) can cost between 0.25X and 0.5X the annual salary plus benefits. The cost of losing an employee who is “exempt” from wage and hour regulations is even greater. This loss can be determined by multiplying the annual salary plus benefits total by 1X to 1.5X depending on the level of the position. The higher the position, the higher the multiplier. For top management employees, use multipliers between 3X and 5X the annual salary plus benefits.
For an interesting series of articles on turnover costs and prevention go to bbuiltin.com/recruiting/cost-of-turnover.
Turnover costs are misleading. The value of keeping one front line employee is many times greater than the cost of losing one, because turning someone into a 20-year employee can save 10, 20 or more ‘turns’ on a front line job that pays $8/hr: The turnover cost savings is $100,00 or more! What can owners and managers do to mitigate employee turnover? Ask yourself these questions and then focus on the answers:
