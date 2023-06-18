The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1547 has announced the results of its statewide leadership election.
Interim Business Manager Doug Tansy was elected to a three-year term as business manager/financial secretary of IBEW Local 1547.
“I am beyond humbled to be elected by the membership to serve as business manager,” Tansy said in a news release. “I am committed to doing my best to represent all members. This organization has changed my life, and I aim to continue to convey to young people the importance and need for skilled craftspeople to pursue careers in any of the fields we represent plus the equal pay, benefits and retirement this IBEW offers.”
Tansy is the first Alaska Native to be elected as president of a labor union In Alaska. Originally from the Native Village of Cantwell in the Ahtna Region and a member of the Udzisyu (Caribou) clan, he grew up in the Copper River Valley and in Fairbanks. Doug is half Athabaskan and half Tlingit, and is a shareholder of both the Ahtna, Inc., and the Sealaska Corporation.
A graduate of the Kornfeind Training School, he holds a State of Alaska Electrical Administrators License for Unlimited Commercial Wiring. Tansy serves as a trustee of the Alaska Electrical Defined Benefit Pension Plan, the Alaska Electrical Health & Welfare Plan, Alaska Electrical Legal Plan, and the Alaska Electrical Apprenticeship Training Trust, Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center Trust. His community involvement includes service on the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Board, the Alaska Governor’s Safety Advisory Council, Alaska Workforce Investment Board, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, President of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council, and President of the Fairbanks Joint Crafts Council.
Other members who were elected or re-elected to three-year terms are:
• Cecil Colley (president), Cache Carr (vice president), Laura Bonner (secretary), Spencer Ruhl (treasurer)
• Executive Board — Eric Runyan (Unit 101), Tim Estesen (Unit 102), Tucker Harper (Unit 103), Hans Hubbard (Unit 104)
• Exam Board — Melissa Lee (Unit 101), Alycia Rahlfs (Unit 102), Von Danskin (Unit 104), James Cheatham (At-Large)