This December, I made some great New Year’s resolutions, (at my wife’s urging). I agreed to lose weight, eat healthier, exercise, read more, watch less TV, start saving more, etc. — all starting Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
So, here is what happened:
Jan. 3, 2022:
• Went to the doctor to get a diet plan. He offered me a 1,500 calorie exchange diet. Being a “macho-man-of-the-north” I asked for the 1,000 calorie exchange plan. Then, to get my diet started off with a bang, I did not eat anything all day (that later turned out to be a mistake).
• Went to an exercise center and worked out on all of the machines for 1 ½ hours.
• Put $100 into my credit union savings account.
• Read a trashy novel from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Jan. 4, 2022:
• Added a “five-slice pizza exchange” to my 1,000(ish)-calorie diet.
• Was too sore to exercise.
• Withdrew $20 from savings to go to lunch.
• Read for 10 minutes and then watched Fox News until 2 a.m.
Jan. 5, 2023
• Overslept, so I did not have time to exercise.
• Added potato chip and soda pop exchanges to my 1,000-plus-plus-plus calorie diet.
• Pulled the other $80 from savings to buy DVDs.
• Found a great new channel on cable TV.
And so it went for the rest of the year. By today, January 2, 2023, my “try” at New Year’s resolutions last year has resulted in:
• Gained 10 pounds.
• Canceled fitness club membership.
• No savings.
• Did not read much, but watched a lot of great TV.
As Yoda said in “Star Wars Episode V”: “Try? Try not! Do, or do not; there is no try.” Albert Einstein jumped in to the conversation and said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over, and somehow expecting to get different results.” So, here is a much better plan for a successful 2022 New Year’s resolution for both ourselves and for our businesses:
First, please notice that “resolution” in the paragraph above is singular, not plural. Focus is the key to success in everything. If we try to focus on much more than just one thing, then we become like deer in the headlights, freezing and getting run over by our chaotic lifestyle.
My resolution and your resolution must be concerned with, and focused upon, something that is wildly important to us individually, not necessarily to the people around us. For example:
If losing weight and getting healthier is wildly important to us personally, then document on a piece of paper (preferably posted by the handle of the refrigerator, a starting line and finish line, such as going from 220 pounds to 180 pounds by June 30, 2022. Unfortunately, that is the equivalent of trying to move a huge boulder cemented in place by our habits. That boulder of losing weight will not move toward our finish line unless we use a lever which can both influence and be predictive of weight loss.
In this case, the lever that is both predictive of weight loss and improved health, as well as being something we can influence, is measuring, tracking, and recording the calories we take in, and the calories we burn, each and every day. Then, every two weeks graphing our actual weight. As a result of consistently using this lever, the “resolution” of eating better, exercising, and losing weight will be achieved.
Lastly, we need an accountability buddy with whom we meet with each week, (ideally on the same day and time), and to whom we report our progress and make commitments for the next week. The accountability buddy should be someone who we would be ashamed to give a failed report, or even worse, no report at all.
Probably, a wife or husband might not be our best choice. Kids or secretary might be better choices.
This year, let us each focus on just one important resolution for ourselves and one for our businesses. Document this important goal as “from A to B by X date” and come up with a measurable, influencing lever that is predictive of moving toward that goal. Do not forget the accountability buddy.
This is a better plan than “try” or “good intentioned.” We all know what road is paved with good intentions.
Have a fabulously successful 2022.