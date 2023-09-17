Natural disasters like the Maui wildfires remind us how one event can impact lives, homes and local economies. In events such as this one, it becomes crucial for individuals and organizations to step forward and provide support to those impacted.
As an organization that supports trust and integrity in our business communities, Better Business Bureau recognizes how we can all play a critical role in the recovery process. Times of crisis are opportunities to embrace and embody the values that make our communities strong, values like trust, honesty, integrity, and responsiveness.
For these communities, healing is most effective when we can all lend assistance with honesty, compassion, and integrity. Here are some ideas on how you can support a community in need.
Support the local economy
Patronizing local businesses, whether online or in person, brings revenue to the area. With the case of the Maui fires, people can’t travel to Lahaina; however, they still can visit the other sites of Maui, bringing in much-needed revenue. A solid economic Maui community will be needed to help with Lahaina’s recovery.
Use your social media platforms to encourage people to support the local community. Sharing your experiences via photos and stories can inspire others to visit and contribute to the recovery.
During a disaster, many organizations need volunteers. By signing up, you can directly impact the affected area. Many different skill sets are required, so find an organization that would benefit from your talents.
Monetary donations are needed during a crisis. When donating to an organization, consider the following:
• The organization’s purpose in the recovery. Will your donation have a direct impact on the community?
• Do you want to support an organization dealing with the immediate crisis versus an organization that comes in during the rebuilding phase? Both types of support are needed.
• Is it a legitimate organization? Crises bring out the best and worst in people, so make sure your money will help those in distress and not criminals. Verify the charity at BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance website — give.org.
To receive the tax deduction for a donation, the organization must be a 501c3 charity.
Supplies and Resources are required in the hours, days and weeks after the initial crisis. Work with an experienced organization to organize and get supplies to impacted areas.
Organize a fundraiser to support an organization or individual. However, check with your local laws about fundraising. If you collect funds for a specific person, ensure you have the family’s permission.
Offer temporary shelter to an individual or family left without a home. Whether using a spare room or other properties, it will impact those who have lost their home.
A natural disaster takes an emotional toll on those impacted. Be there to listen, help organize a support group or connect survivors to counselors.
For those impacted, the support they receive will help them in the days, weeks, and months after the initial event. However, the recovery process will continue after the headlines subside and those impacted will still need financial, economic and emotional support.
The Better Business Bureau, a private, non-profit organization, has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust for more than 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times to research BBB Business Profiles on 5.3 million businesses and review Charity Reports on 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. BBB Great West + Pacific serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. For more information, visit BBB.org.
Roseann Freitas is the PR & Communications Manager of BBB Great West + Pacific.