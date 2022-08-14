Fairbanks International Airport

An Alaska Airlines flight takes off from Fairbanks International Airport. 

 News-Miner

Pilot strikes, labor shortages and high travel demand have all contributed to a summer of chaos for the flight industry. On average, one out of five flights have experienced delays and over 116,000 flights have been canceled so far in 2022, according to FlightAware data. As airlines continue to try to accommodate stranded passengers, the Better Business Bureau provides guidance to travelers who may be seeking compensation and refunds for cancellations.

When are consumers entitled to a refund after a flight delay or cancellation?

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB Great West & Pacific, which serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. Visit BBB.org for more consumer tips on how to hire companies within specific industries.