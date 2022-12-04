Employee buy-in

Kraken Images/Unsplash

Employee buy-in is a big deal. In fact, if you’re operating a mission-driven company, earning buy-in from your employees may very well be the most critical accomplishment your organization pursues. It’s not an easy feat, some of the potential returns are teamwork, collaboration, better performance and advancement of your company’s mission.

So, how does employee buy-in happen? What can a company do to establish itself as a workplace that, through its team members, lives and breathes a shared mission and vision?

Each of the 24 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics honorees was selected based on their ability to demonstrate a high level of personal character, ensure that their organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community.

