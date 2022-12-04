Employee buy-in is a big deal. In fact, if you’re operating a mission-driven company, earning buy-in from your employees may very well be the most critical accomplishment your organization pursues. It’s not an easy feat, some of the potential returns are teamwork, collaboration, better performance and advancement of your company’s mission.
So, how does employee buy-in happen? What can a company do to establish itself as a workplace that, through its team members, lives and breathes a shared mission and vision?
Answers to those questions might best be found by looking at the examples set by businesses that are excellent at empowering their employees. Recipients of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are recognized as true marketplace role models, in part because of the winning company cultures they promote.
These are some actions this year’s Torch Awards honorees have taken to develop a sense of belonging, encouragement and mutual respect that fuels employee buy-in within their organizations.
Promote professional development
The best team members need to believe they’re helping to move that mission forward — that their performance is directly, consistently, and increasingly making a difference.
An ability to make that difference is ultimately linked to learning, and it’s whyAnchorage-based businesses Alaska Sleep Clinic leverages education to advance the professional development of their team members.
“ASC believes in developing local talent for Alaska,” said Brent Fisher, owner and CEO of Alaska Sleep Clinic. “ASC is the first and only sleep lab to provide formal training of sleep technologists in Alaska. ASC does this both independently and through technical internships in collaboration with college programs. ASC has trained 8 sleep technicians so far. Currently, one individual just completed her technical internship in Wasilla and we have another who just began her technical training in Fairbanks.”
Make recognition part of the routine
Serving up acts of appreciation is a way of both satisfying employees’ individual purposes and fueling the shared organizational mission. Recognition reinforces positive behavior and motivates employees to continue succeeding, especially if it’s delivered regularly.
An important part of delivering positive feedback is helping employees feel they can show up as their authentic selves. Anchorage’s AK Lean Virtual Assistance values finding ways to help their team identify their aspirations and ensuring they have the tools to accomplish their goals.
“AK Lean’s values follow the acronym L.E.A.N. (Loyal, Efficient, Authentic, Noteworthy),” said Megan Sawtelle, owner and CEO of AK Lean Virtual Assistance.
“The culture of the company empowers employees to show up as their honest selves, because when people show up authentically, clients notice and feel more supported. We firmly believe in helping businesses succeed in their goals and aspirations, which means that our team needs to be equipped with the knowledge and tools to accomplish this.
Workplace worries have a way of impacting employees’ approaches to the work they perform. By proactively helping to alleviate those concerns, businesses show their care for employees in a uniquely impactful way that can lead to buy-in.
For example, Alaska Sleep Clinic safeguards their employee’s time attending to the needs of their family, which ultimately results in more productivity.
“Alaska Sleep Clinic’s trust in its employees has been in place for years,” shared Fisher. “Over half a decade before Covid-19, ASC allowed employees to work from home when children were ill, or a parent needed special assisted care. ASC trusts employees to get the work done and be productive. And they always do.”
Get involved and give back
Employee buy-in is tethered to the strength of their belief in their employer’s mission. Organizations that truly walk the walk — especially when the actions don’t directly impact bottom lines — have a way of building those beliefs at a higher success rate.
“Every six months, ASC gives employees a charitable donation bonus,” stated Fisher. “The ASC employee is encouraged to use the money to donate to a good cause in their community, to their charitable organization of choice, or to someone in need.”
Each of the 24 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics honorees was selected based on their ability to demonstrate a high level of personal character, ensure that their organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community.
View the full list of 2022 Torch Awards recipients from BBB Great West + Pacific.