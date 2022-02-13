The Golden Heart City. The Goldstream Valley. Latitude 65. Land of the Midnight Sun. The Last Frontier; all common nicknames for Fairbanks.
One nickname that should be added to the ever-growing list? Small Business Paradise.
Fairbanks is the home of artists everywhere. During a time when no one thought it possible to be successful, business people came together and found ways to support themselves and others.
Because of public health precautions brought on by Covid-19 in March 2020, Alaska separated businesses into two categories: essential and nonessential. Nonessential businesses were mandated to close until cases came down in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The mandate forced thousands of Alaskans into unemployment. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2020 Small Business Profile, from April 2019 to April 2020 — just one year — the second-least populated state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed 6.1%; Alaska’s unemployment rate went from 6.8% to 12.9%.
While the nation mourned its struggles, Alaskans did what they do best. They innovated. People with dreams of creating and joining an already thriving small business community did just that. In one year, the SBA recorded Alaska’s number of small businesses went from 73,298 to 73,981, meaning 683 new businesses registered as LLCs (limited liability companies). These new businesses range from tourism, groceries, jewelry, photography, macrame, and more.
A report curated by International Business Machines found in-person retail sales dropped 75% by the second quarter of 2020, and e-commerce sales increased by 20%. While most people turned to online shopping, Fairbanks residents saw an opportunity to help their own.
Going online
Many of these new business owners attribute a lot of their success to social media and e-commerce. Platforms like Instagram are a small business favorite. The social media site recently added a shop feature where business owners can directly link their online shops to posts. Consumers just tap the post and are immediately sent to the shops.
Features like the one on Instagram and forums like Etsy, SquareSpace and personal websites are doing wonders for small businesses. Many owners commented on the lack of local bazaars, the typical marketplace before the pandemic. While they love doing bazaars, online shopping has grown their sales and audience significantly.
“People didn’t want to shop on Amazon anymore, they didn’t want to go to the big stores, they wanted to buy it all online so they didn’t have to shop anywhere,” said Maegan Lundy, who makes macrame art with Alaska touches like driftwood and various antler pieces for her business, Wares by Maegan.
“It’s kind of weird, but [the pandemic] helped my business because it brought small businesses to people’s minds,” Lundy said.
She and other businesses feel gratitude for their success and attribute the pandemic for a shift in consumer thinking.
Tehya McLeod is the artist and owner of Boreal Roots, which sells canvas prints and stickers. She commented how Instagram has expanded her audience from Fairbanks to include other parts of the world.
“[Through Etsy], I’ve actually shipped a bunch of stuff to Canada ... and I shipped one to London,” McLeod said.
Pandemic aid
Along with all of the support from online shopping opportunities, these small business owners were propped up by the state. The U.S. Small Business Association, in conjunction with the state of Alaska, implemented the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) Loan. This loan offered compensation for LLCs of S and C corps with employees. S corps pay taxes only for businesses whereas C corps pay taxes based on personal income along with business income.
Erica Moeller started the Roaming Root Cellar just two weeks before the initial shock of the pandemic. Her dreams to curate an all-Alaska sourced grocery and novelty store, however, were not dashed. She went straight to work, set up her online shop, and made personal deliveries to customers. In less than eight months, she already had her first employee, and turned to the PPP.
Because Moeller started her business as a C Corp, she was “slammed” with a self-employment tax, which came out to a whopping $18,000. Moeller used her PPP loan to pay off those taxes, and because she met certain requirements, her loan was forgiven instead of having to pay increments for the following two years.
“[The loan] was really instrumental. I probably would have had to take out a business loan to pay off the IRS, and I’d probably still be paying it back now,” said Moeller. She has since transitioned to an S Corp and has added four new employees.
Even small businesses that have been established for years found help from the PPP loan. Gold Daughters Alaska, a seasonal tourism spot that offers a historical gold panning experience, was established in 2014. Despite being successful, the owners had fears of opening the summer of 2020; but with aid from the PPP loan, the family-run operation was able to keep their existing staff.
“We relied on it heavily to feel comfortable opening with staff,” said Jordan Reeves, co-owner of Gold Daughters. “The PPP allowed us to stay open without feeling a huge risk right at the beginning.”
Customer support
Businesses have thrived with the support from online shoppers across the country and loans from the state and federal government, however, most of the success stems from the people of Fairbanks. During the pandemic, there was a huge campaign by word of mouth and across social media to shop small, and the community immediately turned to aid their small businesses.
“People are so kind and gracious,” said Jane Tidwell, owner of Maganda Flowers, a wildflower resin jewelry brand.
Tidwell feels tremendous gratitude for her customers’ support. By reposting, giving ideas, and helping her build a foundation, she explained how she wouldn’t have made the meaningful connections she has now. Tidwell is a huge supporter of mental health, and talks about how starting her business was able to jump start her journey into therapy and growing confidence. She strives to empower others, especially women, in their own journeys with business and mental health support.
“Money has always been a tool … it’s something that helps me elevate my life to elevate other people’s lives,” said Tidwell.
Lilah Bourdon moved to Alaska in 2013 to play volleyball for the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She started taking metalsmithing classes and switched her major in hopes of becoming a jeweler. She officially started her brand, The BarrenCo. in 2018, but because metalsmithing startup costs can be up to 10 thousand dollars, she wasn’t able to fully launch until late 2019, and really started seeing success during the pandemic.
Growing up in the Pacific Northwest and the surrounding areas, Bourdon compares the difference of community and how she feels more unity in Alaska.
She describes the places she grew up in as saturated in art that is too similar, whereas Fairbanks is more of a melting pot of artistry, full of collaboration and support.
“Fairbanks truly is the best place on Earth, in my opinion,” said Bourdon. “ And it is because of the people. It is a very pro-artist community which I am so thankful to be in.”
If you're interested in learning more about or supporting any of these small businesses
