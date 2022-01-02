Investigative hearings into the abrupt firing of the Alaska Permanent Fund’s chief are set to start Jan. 17, with state lawmakers demanding all records related to her termination.
The Legislative Budget & Audit Committee is seeking to learn who knew that Angela Rodell’s job was on the line and when did they know it.
Sen. Natasha von Imhof, who chairs the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee, sent two letters last week to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (APFC), asking trustees to hand over all communications on the performance and removal of Rodell, who led the fund since 2015.
“The dismissal was abrupt and the APFC has not provided any explanation for its actions or a clear plan for a professional and timely leadership transition,” von Imhof wrote on Dec. 27. “The Board’s actions threaten to send a message of management instability at the APFC during a time of global uncertainty.”
The legislative committee ordered APFC board chair Craig Richard to take immediate steps to preserve all documents, communications and information. The committee has statutory oversight of the APFC and its board. The request is for information on laptops, smartphones, cell phones, voicemail, day planners, diaries and handwritten notes.
In a pair of letters, the legislative committee focused on communications by APFC trustees and employees with the administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
The committee also asks for Rodell’s employment record and contract, as well as communications with investment banks and fund managers “that either raised concerns with or praised Ms. Rodell’s performance.”
At issue is Rodell’s termination on Dec. 9 without explanation. Rodell led the $80 billion investment fund through record growth.
The investment fund provides more than 65% of the state’s annual revenue. It pays for most government services and delivers an annual dividend to every Alaskan.
Right after Rodell’s removal last month, the board announced on the APFC website that it was seeking a new executive director. But trustees have declined to discuss the termination or reasons for it.
“Alaskans should be given better answers for such a high-profile decision. Hiding behind employee confidentiality by refusing to provide any information or transparency regarding the process followed by the Board, or its goals and intent, contradicts the Board’s guiding principles stated on your website,” von Imhoff wrote to trustees.
Specifically, the legislative oversight committee is seeking answers to the following questions:
1. Who knew that Rodell’s job was “in question” prior to her dismissal?
2. Does Rodell’s firing comply with employment policies and practices at APFC?
3. Who was at the board of trustees meeting when her termination was first discussed?
4. Who attended the private, executive session on Dec. 9 when Rodell’s termination was approved by the board in a 5-1 vote?
5. What steps are underway to find a permanent replacement for Rodell?