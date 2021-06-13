HEALY— Doors opened June 7 at the new building housing First National Bank Alaska’s Healy branch. A small ceremony celebrated the move.
The bank has been an integral part of Healy since it opened in 2008, in the Tri-Valley Community Center.
“As our needs outgrew that space, we then moved into the larger office space in the same location,” said branch manager Kevin Lundeberg. “Although the community center was not a traditional location for a bank, both the community and those working at the bank worked hard to make it successful.”
For 13 years, the bank operated at that location.
When the bank needed to expand, it collaborated with Mark Menke and Todd Shorey of DArlin Enterprises and recently made the move into its own building at Mile 248.2 Parks Highway.
This year also happens to be the 100th year of operation for First National Bank Alaska. Bank president Doug Longacre noted that he drove the 110 miles from Fairbanks that morning to get to Healy for the ceremony.
“It’s a nice drive, but as most of you know, before 2008, that was what you had to do if you wanted to do your banking in person,” he said. “That gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘drive-through.’”
The bank opened in 2008 to give locals better access to the bank, he said.
“We could also see that Healy-area businesses needed quick access to the services necessary to serve the growing visitor and hospitality industry in the region,” he added.
Bank officials have been “astounded” by the growth in the area, he said and added, “This new location brings an enhanced branch experience to our customers, and is a tangible, strong demonstration of First National’s commitment to the Healy area and to all Alaskans.”
Of course, it is people who really make the difference, not just a new building, Longacre said.
“We’ve all had to overcome unique challenges over the past year or so,” he said. “And now it seems we can look forward to better days ahead.”
The re-opening of the Healy branch in its new location is an indication of Alaska businesses being resilient and preparing for economic recovery, Longacre said.
The bank honored two community groups who provide important services for the local area - The Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Denali Borough’s Neighbor to Neighbor program. Each group received a check for $1,000.
The fire department was honored for protecting the lives and property of Denali Borough residents. Neighbor to Neighbor was honored for efforts helping those suffering from food insecurity, when the demand for help increased by 75%, due to the pandemic.
“Your efforts to get help to those suffering from food insecurity in the borough were truly outstanding, especially during the 2020 holidays,”Lundeberg said.
“The branch’s progress is a reflection of Healy’s continued growth, putting its mark on the highway as people come through,” Lundeberg said. “With NAPA Auto, 49th State, Three Bears, Vitus and now First National, it will take more than a blink of the eye to miss it.”
“Due to Covid-19, this area was hit hard as one of its main economic drivers is the tourism industry,” he said. “As we come out of these difficult two seasons, we look forward to the future and continued growth of the surrounding area.”
