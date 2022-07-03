Golden Valley Electric Association’s board of directors made a historic decision last week when it decided to shutter Healy Power Plant Unit 2 by the end of 2024 and move forward with upgrading the much older Healy Power Plant Unit 1 for $26.1 million.
The decision is backed by a much more ambitious energy plan meant to secure GVEA’s ability to provide cost-effective energy while fulfilling its mission to become more environmentally friendly.
GVEA’s decision includes moving forward with a power purchase agreement for installing a $26.1 million to install a selective catalytic reduction system by the end of 2024. The decision will fulfill a 2012 Environmental Protection Agency consent decree requirement to overhaul the 55-year-old plant’s environmental systems and reduce its emissions.
GVEA will develop and issue a competitive bid for a large-scale wind resource power purchase agreement within 60 to 90 days, purchase and install a new battery energy storage system (or BESS) within 90 days to replace its already aging unit.
The co-op will also secure a power purchase agreement with Southcentral Alaska utility companies for the equivalent of 30 to 50 megawatts of energy to be transmitted up the Alaska Intertie.
Evaluating costs
Consultant Mike Hubbard with the Financial Engineering Company provided the board with an extensive run-up of different modeling scenarios designed to show the board all of its decisions.
Hubbard said his presentation drew from 120 different modeling scenarios, some of which took a day to develop the data.
Hubbard’s team evaluated the models using a computer program called GenTrader, which used assumptions regarding fuel prices, loads, unit availability and additional potential resources.
Other sources of power, such as nuclear, hydroelectric or a gas line, were not included because they are not considered feasible for the present time.
The end result was that Healy No. 1, while much older, is cheaper and more reliable. Healy No. 2, while newer, was built as a clean coal demonstration plant that went online in 1997 but was mothballed in 2000. Since its purchase by GVEA in 2013 its startup a few years later, it has been plagued by issues.
According to Hubbard’s model, when broken down into dollars per megawatt hour, Healy No. 1 cost around $100/megawatt-hour to operate, half of that in fuel and half in labor and other costs. Healy No. 2, however, costs about $150/megawatt-hour, including $75 per hour in operating costs.
“That’s pretty high for a coal plant and it’s not forecasted to get any better,” Hubbard said.
Healy No. 2 can produce up to 50 megawatts — if it operates at full capacity. However, it’s operated at anywhere from half to 68% capacity, if it’s not offline.
Hubbard also ran model scenarios in which both Healy plants could close down. However, without a dedicated source to replace the power generated by both plants, GVEA members would face higher costs, especially if the co-op had to increase its reliance on oil-fired generation when the Intertie connection goes down.
Adding in wind power, Hubbard said, while retiring Healy No. 2, could drive energy costs down if done correctly.
Wind power
A combination of other sources, including wind projects, could replace that 50 megawatts.
“There have been advancements in renewable energy and wind power, and a reduction in costs,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard added BESS technology has drastically improved since the co-op first installed its current unit 20 years ago, and the prices decreased.
“Go out and get some wind and you’ll have to do a BESS,” Hubbard said. “Golden Valley was very forward-thinking a number of years ago when it put in a large BESS, but it’s getting old and needs to be upgraded or replaced.”
Meadow Bailey told the News-Miner Thursday that GVEA plans to issue a request for proposals to purchase wind energy by the end of September.
“This means that a wind farm will be developed by another entity, and GVEA will purchase power from them,” Bailey said.
The strategic generation plan adopted by the board will also require overhauling its BESS handling at least 46 megawatts/184 megawatts-hours, or storing approximately 46 megawatts for four hours.
“This will be used to help regulate the variable energy resources,” Bailey said.
“Can we do better? Yes we can, but there is always a balance of economics and our other goals,” Hubbard said.
Some support, some opposition
Co-op members and customers had mixed opinions about closing down either Healy unit, but Healy No. 2’s closure means a reduced emissions, something the Interior’s two largest mining operations want to see.
Sunil Kumar, Kinross Fort Knox’s vice president energy strategy and engineering, said his company has concerns about current sustainability. Kinross is GVEA’s largest energy consumer.
“The mining industry needs reliable energy at reasonable prices, but also low emissions,” Kumar said. “For us, the current energy situation at Fort Knox is not sustainable … and factor into management discussions on the operation and future of the Fort Knox mine.”
Jim Coxon, vice president of operations for the Northern Star Resources Limited-owned Pogo Mine, supported the proposed solution, mirroring Kinross’s need for cheaper, cleaner energy.
“The cost of energy is a major import into our business,” Coxon said, adding Pogo expects to spend $31 million in the coming year purchasing power from GVEA.
Others aren’t so keen on shutting down either Healy plant, including residents and employees who live in the Denali Borough community.
Christi Killian, a control room operator at the Healy plants, said the decision could impact workers.
“It will affect not only the workers at the power plant, it’s also going to the employees at the coal mine too because that would be quite a bit of coal they would not give to us,” Killian said. “This is going to affect more than just the town of Healy.”
Both Healy plants employ a total of 65 people, who move interchangeably between two units.
Bailey, GVEA’s communications director, said some impacts are expected, but retiring the plant would take at least 30 months.
“Included in the implementation plan will be opportunities for Healy employees – jobs within GVEA, training, skill building and transitional services,” Bailey said. “The plan will also look at potential repurposing opportunities for Healy 2.” The plan would be shared in the next 90 days, she added.
‘Legacy project’
Board members view the new power generation plan as a “legacy decision” meant to accomplish GVEA’s goals to reduce its carbon footprint while providing affordable power to its members.
Most board members see Healy No. 1’s continued operation as a bridge only, not a long-term solution.
“Without Healy 1, our co-op would be left in a very vulnerable situation,” said board member Chris Bunch ”With us being landlocked and relying heavily on oil generation with an unstable oil market, we need Healy 1 to bridge the gap.”
Board member Rick Solie recognized the impact Healy No. 2’s closure will have on the community “isn’t insignificant” and will be “big deal for the economy, for the people” and stressed the importance of developing a transition plan.
There was some disagreement on Healy No. 1’s upgrade.
Board chair Tom DeLong supported shutting down Healey No. 2, along with all other merits — except spending $26 million on an aging plant. An amendment by fellow board member Gary Newman to remove that option failed.
“The age of the plant will require increased operations and maintenance of replacement parts, which is inevitable for an aging plant of 55 years old,” DeLong said. “It seems putting in an SCR is a delay of the inevitable closing of coal-powered generation plants.”
He added while the SCR installation will allow Healy No. 1 to continue operating, it won’t be as economically viable as wind or other renewable energy solutions.
Like Solie, DeLong said the impacts to Healy with an eventual closure of both plants would be hard felt and proposed to focus on immediate retraining or alternative employment options.