This May hundreds of University of Alaska Fairbanks degree-seeking students will walk out to their mailboxes and receive recognition for their scholastic efforts over the last several years.

For those, who like me, graduate in the 10% of the class which makes the top 90% look really good, I have important news for you. Study after study, survey after survey, reveal that long-term career success is 60-90% a function of the attitude we bring to work each and every second of each and every day.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business. A version of this column first printed in May 2020.