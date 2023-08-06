Golden Heart Utilities and College Utilities Corporation, which combined provide piped water and sewer systems to the Fairbanks and surrounding area, earned a milestone award from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for the fifth consecutive year.

The Ursa Minor Water System Excellence Award recognizes water utilities who “maintained four quarters of operator certification compliance, have no open, unresolved, or incurred drinking water violations during the award year.”

