Golden Heart Utilities and College Utilities Corporation, which combined provide piped water and sewer systems to the Fairbanks and surrounding area, earned a milestone award from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for the fifth consecutive year.
The Ursa Minor Water System Excellence Award recognizes water utilities who “maintained four quarters of operator certification compliance, have no open, unresolved, or incurred drinking water violations during the award year.”
The award was for the 2022 operating year to utilities, which are owned by Fairbanks Sewer and Water and administered by Utility Services of Alaska. The combined utilities president is Oran Paul.
Marc Harmon, Utilities Services of Alaska’s administration director, said the award reflects a high commitment to water safety standards and operations.
“Our water operators go through rigorous training and testing to become credentialed to operate these systems,” Harmon said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Alaska DEC both require utilities to test water on a regular basis to meet national standards.
Harmon said GHU collects and tests samples from various locations in the community “to monitor the quality of water as it travels to the tap.”
Golden Heart Utilities serves 6,600 customers with 46 employees ranging water and wastewater treatment plant operators to field repair crews. It has about 250 miles of distribution mains in its system connected to four drinking groundwater wells.
GHU was born from the acquisition of the city of Fairbanks-owned utilities in 1997. The city used the money from the deal to establish its permanent fund. While the city still owns the treatment plant on 1st Street, GHU leases and operates it.
“The GHU is one of the highest level systems in the state, a Level 4 system, so it takes a lot of time and expertise for our operators to get those licenses,” Harmon said. “If someone were to want to become a Level 4 water treatment operator, it would take four years of education and training.”
GHU operates what it calls one of the largest indoor wastewater treatment facility in America. Most Lower 48 wastewater plants have outdoor wastewater effluent ponds that hold discharged treated products to be broken down by microorganisms, solar light and wind.
Such outdoor ponds aren’t an option for Fairbanks given the Interior’s harsh winters, Harmon said.
“Every one of ours is contained indoors so that it doesn’t freeze,” Harmon said.
College Utilities Corporation, which for decades was a standalone company servicing the College Census Designation Place, services 2,700 customers and employs 10 people.
The smaller utility operates a water and wastewater distribution system, with treatment done at the GHU plant on 1st Avenue. The College Utilities system is a Level 3 certification, just a step down from what Golden Heart Utilities needs.
“We feel like our operators are unsung heroes in our community, as they work tirelessly in our 365-day operation,” Harmon said. “We’re kind of happy not to be known because it means we’re doing our job to facilitate uninterrupted water and wastewater services.”
Winter-time working conditions can be challenging, he added.
“We have this water distribution crew that’s out there fixing leaks at 40 below,” Harmon said. “It’s incredibly difficult to dig and fix leaks, but it’s part of what we do. My hat’s off to them.”
He added that maintaining a system in the Interior “requires a lot of extra effort.”
Traditional meters and valves would be located in a right-of-way, but for the Interior, are located inside a building.
Customers also have two water lines to a water main — one for inflow and a second for outflow to keep the water circulated and heated during the winter months.
Golden Heart Utilities saw some expansion of services since 2015 after the city detected “forever chemicals” related to the use of firefighting foam at the Fairbanks Regional Fire Training Center. Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) were discovered in the groundwater system, mostly PFOS and PFOA, a likely result of either leaking through a liner or being over-sprayed until training activities ceased in 2004.
In 2017, the city took preemptive action by connecting 41 property owners whose drinking water sources connected free-of-charge to the municipal system.
Harmon noted the Fairbanks International Airport facilitated similar services after a PFC plume was detected impacting nearby homes.
“I commend both the city and airport for being proactive in providing water to the impacted property owners,” Harmon said.