Golden Days Rubber Duckie

A flock of rubber duckies floats down the Chena River toward the Cushman Street Bridge Saturday afternoon after being dropped from the Wendall Street bridge.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

I love Golden Days! Sourdough pancakes, parades, duck tape boats and rubber duckies floating down the Chena. This is a wonderful time to remember the good old days.

I wasn’t around during the first gold rush, (thank goodness or I’d be dead now), but I do remember Fairbanks just before the pipeline boom. I was so busy getting rich at $4 per hour as the Golden Nugget hotel night auditor that I never thought about what business would be like in Fairbanks just over 40 years later circa August 2024. Had you and I thought about, and been able to then forecast, the future of our local business environment, we would probably both be richly retired today!