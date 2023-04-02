One million. A thousand thousands. A million of anything is a lot. Many people dream of winning or having a million dollars because becoming a “millionaire” is the dream. It’s almost mythical. Google “a million dollars” and you get hundreds of hits like “million dollar baby,” “million dollar listing,” and “million dollar ideas.” Countless songs, movie titles, and TV shows use the teaser of “A million ... ” A million is associated with success — of “making it.”

For ten years, the Golden Heart Community Foundation (GHCF) has had the goal of doing just that — “making it” to a million. Thanks to the hundreds of donations from individual Alaskans, businesses and the Rasmuson Foundation, we did it — our grant endowment has reached over $1 million. We finally made it, and we did it together.

Jo Kuchle is an attorney at CSG, Inc., and the chair of the Golden Heart Community Foundation. The “Famous Fairbanksan” is Charlie Dexter, who has been a GHCF supporter and friend for many years.