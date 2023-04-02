One million. A thousand thousands. A million of anything is a lot. Many people dream of winning or having a million dollars because becoming a “millionaire” is the dream. It’s almost mythical. Google “a million dollars” and you get hundreds of hits like “million dollar baby,” “million dollar listing,” and “million dollar ideas.” Countless songs, movie titles, and TV shows use the teaser of “A million ... ” A million is associated with success — of “making it.”
For ten years, the Golden Heart Community Foundation (GHCF) has had the goal of doing just that — “making it” to a million. Thanks to the hundreds of donations from individual Alaskans, businesses and the Rasmuson Foundation, we did it — our grant endowment has reached over $1 million. We finally made it, and we did it together.
Why does it matter? Because it means more money for more good works for our community. The more that is in the GHCF grant endowment, the more interest it earns, and the more we can grant out into the community. Over the past ten years it has meant over $190,000 in grants being given to good causes in our community without depleting the endowment; quite the opposite — it meant growing the endowment.
GHCF received community dollars, invested them through our affiliation with the Alaska Community Foundation, and made money to give to all of these causes and more. Take it from genius physicist Albert Einstein, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.” By investing money in our endowment, we made enough money to give over $190,000 in grants to organizations like the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Rescue Mission, Bread Line, Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Childrens Museum, World Eskimo Indian Olympics, LOVE, INC, The Salvation Army, Foundation Health, North Star Council on the Aging, and the Literacy Council, just to name a few. A complete list is online at www.goldenheartcf.org.
These causes and the needs of our community number in the millions, and as Lady Gaga sings, it really is a “million reasons” why we support these and the many worthwhile causes in our community. A million reasons and more.
As the GHCF embarks on its 11th year, we start work on the next million. Our work is never done, because the more money we save for our community, the more money we have to invest, and the more money the foundation makes for good works. It’s that simple and it’s that complex. The GHCF goal is to be like our neighboring foundations.
In Seward for example, their community foundation has nearly $4 million in their grant endowment and they just reached the goal of giving over $1 million to Seward charitable causes. The GHCF looks forward to the day when our endowment has produced $1 million in gifts to the community.
Can we do it? Of course. How we will do it? By doing what we’ve done for the past ten years, but better. By getting the word out. Educating our community about our mission of investing money for the Interior’s future. By making sure that one famous Fairbanksan’s quote that the “Golden Heart Community Foundation is Fairbanks’ best kept secret,” is proven 100% wrong. No secret here: GHCF is the BEST way to invest for the future of Interior Alaska.
We continue to need your help to get to the next million (and the next, and the next) and we know we can count on our community, because Fairbanks is worth it. We know it. We know you know it. Investing and saving for our future is worth it. We know you want the Golden Heart Community Foundation to reach all of its goals so that our community thrives. Thanks to the many who have supported us, and now onward to the next million.
Jo Kuchle is an attorney at CSG, Inc., and the chair of the Golden Heart Community Foundation. The “Famous Fairbanksan” is Charlie Dexter, who has been a GHCF supporter and friend for many years.