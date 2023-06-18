Recently, a local business owner was lamenting a decline in customer traffic, wondering out loud “Why are they not coming back?:
In fact, a lot of businesses in Fairbanks would be shocked if they really knew what we customers thought.
The bad news is that most customers won’t tell you if you don’t ask.
The good news is they usually will tell if you do ask.
TYhe best news is that you don’t have to hire a marketing consultant because asking them doesn’t have to cost anything.
Stew Leonard’s Grocery in the Midwest offered his customers a small, mostly ignored, suggestion box. When Stew replaced it with a big suggestion box in front of a huge sign with his smiling facing saying “Hi, I’m Stew tell me how we’re doing,” he went from one to two comments per week to 40-50 per day.
He listened to his customers and as a result, Stew Leonard’s Grocery prospered.
But just asking isn’t enough.
I was recently patronizing a Fairbanks grocery where the well trained robot running the cash register dutifully asked if I found everything I wanted. I said, “No, I wish you would stock ____.” She said “Oh” and continued to scan my purchases.
Management had trained the clerk to ask, but they had not set up a system to track the customers’ responses.
Smart firms use mystery shoppers to discover firsthand the experiences customers are having.
One of the core courses in the Applied Business Program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is a customer service class where students mystery shop local firms and report their findings to the class.
Owners need to know what our students are learning.
Fairbanksans are notorious for giving local businesses one, and only one, chance.
To prove the point, ask yourself how many local businesses do you avoid after only one visit?
Exceeding customer expectation is the key to prosperity so make ongoing communication with your customers a key component of your businesses strategic plan.
Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.
