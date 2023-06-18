Open for business

Exceeding customer expectation is the key to prosperity so make ongoing communication with your customers a key component of your businesses strategic plan.

 Metro Creative

Recently, a local business owner was lamenting a decline in customer traffic, wondering out loud “Why are they not coming back?:

I wanted to say, “Ask them, stupid!”

Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business.