In his bestselling book “The Pursuit of WOW!” Tom Peters shares the story of an impoverished old couple who responded to the knock of strangers at their door. The poor folks had no worldly goods to offer the unexpected visitors, only “their willingness to be attentive.” The unbidden guests turned out to be gods who then surprised their hosts by treating their attentiveness as the finest gift mere humans could have made.

Tom Peters goes on to write, “overwhelmed by new technologies, new competitors, new everything, we hold the gift of human attention — from the sales clerk or nurse who looks you directly in the eye, rather than conversing while staring blankly at the computer screen or medication tray — to be the most magnificent of blessings.”

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business. A version of this column first published in December 2007.

Recommended for you