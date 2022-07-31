In his bestselling book “The Pursuit of WOW!” Tom Peters shares the story of an impoverished old couple who responded to the knock of strangers at their door. The poor folks had no worldly goods to offer the unexpected visitors, only “their willingness to be attentive.” The unbidden guests turned out to be gods who then surprised their hosts by treating their attentiveness as the finest gift mere humans could have made.
Tom Peters goes on to write, “overwhelmed by new technologies, new competitors, new everything, we hold the gift of human attention — from the sales clerk or nurse who looks you directly in the eye, rather than conversing while staring blankly at the computer screen or medication tray — to be the most magnificent of blessings.”
In just this last week I’ve personally experienced four customer service professionals who go out of their way to give the gift of attentiveness. To me, their gift was worth more than gold. So, I gave them some of my gold. The first was actually a result of my dialing a wrong number! A voice answered and said “It’s a great day to be calling Dick Randolph Insurance. This is Cindy, how may I help you?”
Dang! I felt the urge at that moment to wreck my car so I could just spend more time with Cindy. Then I dialed again and got Auto Service Company to make an appointment for a 60K check. When I asked to be connected with ‘service’ Becky the switchboard operator said, and I quote: “It would be my pleasure.”
Hot dang! I have to figure out how to spend more time with Becky too. Her “my pleasure” beats the standard “one moment please.”
Finally, I surrendered my car at 8 a.m. for its big check-up that was to last until 5 p.m. I was floored when Mike’s Chevron called me at noon and said that my car would be ready at 3 p.m. I did not know car service department staff knew how to be attentive to the needs of customers! Apparently, he did not know he was not expected to be attentive either, because he gave me the finest gift a mere human could have made. There is no doubt in my mind that the next time my car needs attention I’m calling Mike’s.
Being attentive doesn’t cost anything but a few moments of time to pay attention to each of the people who need your service and then giving them a little more, (even if it’s just a few kind words). These moments of attentiveness can pay back huge returns. Is your receptionist wishing everyone “It is a great day” this coming week. I for one am starting to take notice — as did a friend of mine very recently:
She lives in the Lower 48 and applied on the same day to her state college and to Gonzaga University. The next day she got a phone call from a Gonzaga employee named Kyle. Kyle gave her the gift of attentiveness. He followed up with an email and stayed in close touch walking her through the admissions process each week. Meanwhile, her state college remained aloof. A month later she was admitted to Gonzaga with a personal phone call from the department’s dean — while the state college just down the freeway maintained its silence.
Guess what a little bit of Human Attentiveness got Gonzaga, (whose tuition is four times that local college)? In case you can’t guess, Kyle’s attention got his school about $100,000 over the life of just this one student, let alone word-of-mouth good will.
“It would be my pleasure,” “It’s a great day to call ... ,” “I’m just calling to give you a quick update on your ... ”
The gods are smiling on these businesses and so am I. Customers are starved for attentiveness. It is a gift that keeps on giving.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business. A version of this column first published in December 2007.