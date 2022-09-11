Fairbanksans may have noticed that two new drink spots have popped up in town. Tuffy’s opened on Airport Way at the end of April, and The Cabin, located off of the Old Steese Highway, opened on Aug. 5. Both bars are the work of friends Brett Swanson and William St. Pierre.
“We’re the new guys in town, one on each side of town, and we’re here to be open seven days a week, 365 [days a year], and want to give you a place that is not just a grungy dive bar,” Swanson said. “We feel like these are two pretty sweet spaces that we put together,” he added.
Swanson and St. Pierre are long-time friends who decided to combine both of their talents by going into business together. St. Pierre owned the property, and Swanson brought experience of owning and operating tap houses. “It was a natural fit,” Swanson said.
Though different, the goal of both establishments is to offer something for everyone; customers who want a cheap beer and those who want a nice mixed drink can find both at Tuffy’s and The Cabin. Not many bars can compete with that level of diversity, Swanson said. Similarly, both places offer several different seating options, from the classic bar spots to “buddy tables” where groups can mingle, to more intimate two person tables.
While they share ownership (Swanson handles the management side of the business while St. Pierre handles the financial and property sides), the two spots are unique and each has its own distinct atmosphere and caters toward different clientele.
Tuffy’s is a “a beer bar and more,” serving up 30 rotating taps, including beer as well as cider, seltzers, spirits and wine.
It is also a spot to watch sports games. St. Pierre’s great-grandfather had a bar named Tuffy’s, and his cousin opened a venue called Tuffy’s Music Box, and so the business name runs in the family.
While Tuffy’s is a sports bar, The Cabin is an up-scale drink spot with unique rustic decor. Described by Swanson as an “upscale dive bar,” The Cabin serves up classic cocktails such as sidecars, old fashioneds and margaritas, along with eight tap options. St. Pierre explained that the Cabin was originally a filler name, but it ended up sticking. The name also fits with the cozy Alaskan lounge vibe, which includes features such as a wooden Alaska-shaped table and snowshoes hanging from the walls.
Another difference is that Tuffy’s is an entirely indoor venue, while The Cabin has both indoor and outdoor seating. Swanson explained that the “focal point” of The Cabin will be the inside during winter months and outside in the summer. They plan to offer games and live music in the fenced outdoor space behind the bar.
The plan was not initially to open two establishments. St. Pierre’s father owns the property where Tuffy’s is located, and to acquire a liquor license they had to also buy the space where The Cabin is located, which is owned by St. Pierre’s sister. “It just kinda rolled into a second bar,” St. Pierre explained.
Both spaces required extensive renovations — the space where Tuffy’s is was most recently a gym — which were done by another friend of St. Pierre’s. “It’s kind of a group of friends all coming together,” said St. Pierre.
The Cabin is located in the building that was formerly Club Alaskan, and the new establishment pays homage to the former bar by keeping a few signature aspects — such as the large Olympia beer sign — intact. “We’re not trying to forget it at all,” Swanson emphasized.
Both establishments have come a long way in just a few months, but both owners still have lofty goals for the businesses. With Tuffy’s, St. Pierre and Swanson hope to develop the reputation of having a unique beer selection, including potentially international brands.They plan on sponsoring UAF sports, and engaging in the community in that way. St. Pierre and Swanson seek to turn The Cabin into a high-end lounge during winter months and a music venue in the summer.
Along with their goals for what they hope to grow each business into, they also have an idea of what they do not want for the establishment. Swanson was clear that neither place will be a late night bar; the latest closing time will be midnight. Instead, they are good places to pregame before going out or to stop by for a casual drink.
Located at 3550 Airport Way, Tuffy’s is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. through midnight, Saturday from 1 p.m. through midnight and Sunday from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m.
The Cabin, located at 901 Old Steese Highway, currently opens at 4 p.m. seven days a week and closes at 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.