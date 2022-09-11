Fairbanksans may have noticed that two new drink spots have popped up in town. Tuffy’s opened on Airport Way at the end of April, and The Cabin, located off of the Old Steese Highway, opened on Aug. 5. Both bars are the work of friends Brett Swanson and William St. Pierre.

“We’re the new guys in town, one on each side of town, and we’re here to be open seven days a week, 365 [days a year], and want to give you a place that is not just a grungy dive bar,” Swanson said. “We feel like these are two pretty sweet spaces that we put together,” he added.

