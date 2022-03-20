Four members were elected to Doyon, Limited’s board of directors at its annual shareholders meeting Friday.
Elected with three-year terms ending in 2025 were Sonta Hamilton-Roach, Betty Huntington, Jerry Isaac and Jody Potts-Joseph.
The newly elected and re-elected board members will join existing board members Cheryl Cadzow, Walter “Wally” Carlo, Shirley Cleaver, Jennifer Fate, Charleen C. Fisher, Georgianna Lincoln, Marvin Roberts, Christopher Simon and Orie Williams.
Stepping down is Miranda Wright, who was with the board for 27 years.
“It has been an enormous privilege to have worked with Miranda over the years,” said Aaron Schutt, Doyon president and chief executive officer. “She kept our shareholders and employees at the forefront of every decision and made significant contributions to Doyon, including contributions to the Doyon Foundation.”
Doyon announced the board changes in a news release Friday. The Alaska Native Corporation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Doyon also proudly announce Shareholder of the Year awards:
• Chief Andrew Isaac Leadership: Corrina Cadzow, Fort Yukon
• Chief Andrew Isaac Leadership: Laura Ekada, Minto/Fairbanks
• Gin’tith Richard Frank Military Service: Darren Hildebrand, Nulato/Fairbanks
• Gin’tith Richard Frank Military Service: Jamie Benton, Tanana/Anchorage
• Gin’tith Richard Frank Military Service: Gregory Patsey, Nulato
• Poldine Carlo Citizen of the Year: Henry Beatus, Sr., Hughes
• Poldine Carlo Citizen of the Year: Kimberly Bower, Nulato/Fairbanks
Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,400 shareholders Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America.