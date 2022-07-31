Golden Days

Roger Burggraf holds about a 10.6 ounce gold nugget he mined near Wiseman. News-Miner photo

 News-Miner photo

Kinross Fort Knox reported its highest quarterly gold production in four years in 2022, according to a Kinross Gold July 27 quarterly earnings report.

The onsite mill produced 77,184 ounces in the second quarter, up from 63,302 ounces the same time last year. The ore was processed from 2.26 million metric tons of ore averaging less than gram.

