Kinross Fort Knox reported its highest quarterly gold production in four years in 2022, according to a Kinross Gold July 27 quarterly earnings report.
The onsite mill produced 77,184 ounces in the second quarter, up from 63,302 ounces the same time last year. The ore was processed from 2.26 million metric tons of ore averaging less than gram.
The earnings report noted the per-ounce sale fell in the second quarter to $1,196/ounce from $1,276 in the previous quarter, primarily due to the amount of gold being sold on the market.
Kinross expects per-ounce production to increase over the next several years, after it begins mining operations at its Manh Choh site near Tetlin in late 2024.
The gold at Manh Choh is expected to be higher grade, leading to lower production costs.