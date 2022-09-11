Can you imagine watching a football game where the teams have no game plan or goal posts? It would be like watching gorillas running around in the mud until they fell from exhaustion. Can you imagine running a business, nonprofit or university department without a strategic plan and measurable goals? It would be like watching monkeys looking for bananas in all the wrong places. I suspect everyone reading this today understands the importance of being results focused, but based upon barbecue conversations all over Fairbanks, some managers may not have their eye on the ball.
At Labor Day cookouts, the conversations invariably turned to work. Being the egotist that I am, I bragged that our department faculty and staff focused all year on results and are now ending the year by up hitting our projected numbers. In the strategic planning process last fall we also focused on the human side, making sure we kept the office fun, surprising and entertaining. Business schools teach TQM, Maslow and other motivation theories, but most do not teach the power on productivity of an appropriate measure of “fun.” It is as important for a supervisor to keep the office environment fresh and vibrant (assuming one wants to keep good employees) as it is to keep the spark in a marriage (again assuming one wants to stay married). This takes planning and it takes work, but the results (remember — always focus on results) are worth it.
The first and last couple weeks of any semester are always a pressure cooker in my office — grading final exams, reading term papers, posting grades, advising students for their next term, putting everything in mothballs for the summer, dealing with multiple deadlines that have no wiggle room, and, well, you get the picture (it is just like where you work). A couple years ago, while all this was happening, someone from an office down the hall kidnapped Rufus, our office’s stuffed pink guard gorilla. After a week of negotiating and cookie bribes with the unknown gorillanappers, Rufus escaped and came home, bringing with him pictures and a cleverly written saga of his ordeal. The side-splitting laughter this caused among my office mates could be heard throughout the building. And, do you know what? We also hit our goals and deadlines without complaint, and we finished the year with satisfaction, happy customers, a few smiles and fond memories.
I asked the woman next to me at a barbecue what she and her team did to keep work fun. Without missing a beat, “Fred” (her name disguised) said “we all get to punch out at night and go home.” Not one to let a comment like that pass, I pressed for more details. She said that yesterday was her 20th anniversary with the company, and no one said anything! No card, no cake, no nothing. Fred is a competent, dedicated employee, but because her employer is focusing on financial results without attention to the human side, Fred’s supervisor has spawned a workforce who cannot wait to punch out and go home.
Fred is going to quit sooner rather than later; in fact, she may have already quit mentally and just forgotten to tell her boss.
There is a great business book that I recommend called “The Tipping Point” that teaches how very small actions can have massive consequences.
It is interesting how something as small as not recognizing an anniversary date can tip an employee’s attitude like Fred’s in such a negative direction. Do you know your team’s important dates? It only takes a moment to mark them in a calendar or electronic reminder, but if we don’t take that moment, we lose part of the human side of strategic planning. That lack of human side results planning can tip the financial results in the wrong direction.
I once had a boss who we shall call Jake (since that is his name). Jake not only knew the important dates for his faculty and staff — he also knew and celebrated the important dates of his faculty and staff’s families! Do you know and celebrate the important dates of your direct reports?
We wrapped up a good year, we planned it well, and we hit our numbers. We also planned and hit some fun along the way. Fred’s employer did not hit his numbers, and Fred’s employees did not have much fun.
Having fun still requires working hard and being at peak productivity. (It does not mean wasting time or squandering precious resources.)
I hope that if you are a supervisor you at least know and celebrate each member of your team’s important dates and accomplishments — both the small as well as the great. Trust me on this, if you strategically plan an appropriate “fun factor” in your business, then your team will take much better care of your customers and will help you as a supervisor achieve your annual plan.
Meanwhile, I hope when my team goes off contract this summer that those ruthless gorrillanappers where I work keep their wicked hands off of our poor, traumatized Rufus!
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.