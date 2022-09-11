Can you imagine watching a football game where the teams have no game plan or goal posts? It would be like watching gorillas running around in the mud until they fell from exhaustion. Can you imagine running a business, nonprofit or university department without a strategic plan and measurable goals? It would be like watching monkeys looking for bananas in all the wrong places. I suspect everyone reading this today understands the importance of being results focused, but based upon barbecue conversations all over Fairbanks, some managers may not have their eye on the ball.

At Labor Day cookouts, the conversations invariably turned to work. Being the egotist that I am, I bragged that our department faculty and staff focused all year on results and are now ending the year by up hitting our projected numbers. In the strategic planning process last fall we also focused on the human side, making sure we kept the office fun, surprising and entertaining. Business schools teach TQM, Maslow and other motivation theories, but most do not teach the power on productivity of an appropriate measure of “fun.” It is as important for a supervisor to keep the office environment fresh and vibrant (assuming one wants to keep good employees) as it is to keep the spark in a marriage (again assuming one wants to stay married). This takes planning and it takes work, but the results (remember — always focus on results) are worth it.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.