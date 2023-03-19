The 13-member board of directors of Doyon, Ltd. has five new members following elections on Friday.
Cheryl Cadzow, Geraldine Simon, Marvin Deacon, Orie G. Williams and Shirley Cleaver will serve until 2026. Existing board members include Christopher Simon, Betty Huntington, Jennifer Fate, Walter “Wally” Carlo, Dr. Charleen Fisher, Ph.D., Jerry Isaac, Jody Potts-Joseph and Sonta Roach.
Doyon President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron M. Schutt, thanked Marvin Roberts and Georgianna Lincoln for their years of service on the board.
“It has been a tremendous honor to work closely with Georgianna Lincoln,” Schutt said. “Georgianna played an integral role in the early days of Doyon. Her guidance and wisdom over the past 47 years as a board member has helped bring Doyon where it is today.”
Shareholders of the Year include:
• Flora Deacon, of Shageluk/Graying, is the Hannah Paul Solomon Elder of the Year.
• Jolene M. McGinty, of Nulato, is the Polidine Carlo Citizen of the Year.
• Gerald H. Moses, of Stevens Village, received the Daaga’ Community Service distinction.
• Wilmina “Daisy” Stevens, Fort Yukon, is the Hannah Paul Solomon Elder of the Year.