Doyon, Limited

The headquarters of Doyon, Limited, in Fairbanks.

 Julie Stricker

The 13-member board of directors of Doyon, Ltd. has five new members following elections on Friday.

Cheryl Cadzow, Geraldine Simon, Marvin Deacon, Orie G. Williams and Shirley Cleaver will serve until 2026. Existing board members include Christopher Simon, Betty Huntington, Jennifer Fate, Walter “Wally” Carlo, Dr. Charleen Fisher, Ph.D., Jerry Isaac, Jody Potts-Joseph and Sonta Roach.