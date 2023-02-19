The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a Sitka-based fishing group, and partner organization Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT) are seeking applicants for its crew training program.
The program aims to provide young people an opportunity to gain experience in, as well as an understanding of, commercial fishing and its role in coastal communities, according to a release from the ALFA.
Since 2015, more than 100 apprentices have been trained and placed on local fishing vessels in Southeast Alaska, and in late 2017 ALFA was awarded funds to get more boots on deck statewide.
The crew training program is a way to attract younger entrants into an industry where the average fisherman’s age in Alaska is over 50, the release stated.
Over several years, one of the skipper participants, ALFA member Eric Jordan of the F/V I Gotta, has brought more than 50 young people fishing as part of ALFA’s crew training program. While on the water, Eric Jorda deckhands the intricacies of commercial fishing and demonstrates sustainable fishing practices to encourage a conservation ethic.
The crew training program aims to provide real-world experience to younger people interested in commercial fishing careers and to help people better understand commercial fishing, the release stated.
“With support from numerous funders, we have been fortunate to expand the program to include more boats, crew, and communities,” ALFA Executive Director Linda Behnken said. “Our goal is to provide young people with a safe introduction to Alaska’s fisheries and to share the curriculum we have developed through our program with fishing groups in other parts of the state and country.”
ALFA and ASFT are seeking applicants for the 2023 fishing season.
The crew training application period is currently open for the 2023 fishing season and will close March 30. Applicants must be 18 years or older. It’s free to apply, and application information can be found at www.alfafish.org/crewtraining.
Call 907-738-1286 for more information or email program.director@alfafish.org.