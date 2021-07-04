Glenn Hollett, one of the owners of Patriot Fireworks, said his favorite time of year to light fireworks is late September or early October, just after sunset.
It’s dark enough to see sparkles light up the night sky but it’s not so late as to upset the neighbors. It’s also a nice time of year for warming campfires.
“You can have an early night,” he said.
On Friday, sales at Patriot Fireworks were suspended due to fire weather but the owners are hoping to reopen soon. Their short window to operate during the summer season closes on July 7 under North Pole city code. The next scheduled opening is in December, but they are hoping the weather breaks and they can reopen before Independence Day, according to a Facebook post.
Shelves at the stand on Thursday were lined with firecrackers, fountains, sparklers, mortars, party packs and more with fireworks for as low as $10 or upwards of $200.
For $75, Patriot Fireworks can provide the goods for a nice five-minute backyard fireworks show. They also have quiet fireworks for sensitive ears and anxious pets.
“We don’t sell rockets in the summertime because you can’t really control where it’s going,” Hollett said. “They are more of a hazard. We don’t want to burn down the state.”
Patriot Fireworks is a family affair. Hollett owns it with his sons and best friend, John Labean. Members of their extended families share in the labor.
“I don’t consider it a job. It’s just fun. It’s family time,” Hollett said.
“The kids love it,” Labean said.
The inspiration for the fireworks stand, which opened in 2013, can probably be traced back to a football game one night in Palmer almost 20 years ago.
Hollett saw that a propane cannon was fired off after every home team touchdown and he thought, “We’ve got to do something, too.”
So the very next home football game at the North Pole High School, Hollett snuck into the woods outside of the football stadium’s fenced area and waited.
When the team scored, he lit some canister mortars, and when they popped off in the sky, the crowd went wild.
“The next year, we won the state championship,” Hollett said, and fireworks at North Pole football games became a tradition.
Hollett found others to do it when he wasn’t available. He recently retired from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He used to work up on the Dalton Highway, he said.
To get fireworks for the football games, Hollett did some research and found a wholesaler. That’s when he started thinking about going into the business. He put aside money and learned as much as he could for about 10 years before opening Patriot Fireworks, which is named so in a nod to the North Pole High School football team. Hollett’s son, Michael, is a coach. Joshua Hollett also owns a share of the stand.
His first big fireworks order was for $500. The permit to open the stand cost $2,300.
They carry a whole variety of things that go boom, including the popular brand, Pyro King, along with the “Gingerbread Man” fountain, whose eyes light up, and some small fountains that are great for backyards, “Pure Fantasy” and “Fairies in a Jar,” which cost $10.
“Neon Jelly Bean” is the name of a larger-sized fountain, which runs for $35.
“High Falutin “ and “Hit the Road, Jack” are among the most popular artillery shells nationwide. They each cost $65.
For noise, Patriot Fireworks offers “Party Like a Rock Star.”
“We’ve had neighbors come over and say, ‘What was that?’” Hollett said.
A nice show for $50 is two “Fire Fantasy” fountains and one “Hot, Hot, Hot,” according to the fireworks merchants.
For high rollers, they offer “Whacky Tobacky,” a 3-inch, nine-shot artillery shell for $180 and “Heavy Hitter” for $210.
Hollett and Lebean said anyone lighting fireworks should first check the fire weather. Always have water nearby. Brace the fireworks boxes with large rocks or bricks to keep them from tipping over. Only adults should be lighting fireworks, and spectators should stand 20 or 30 feet away from where they are being lit.
A good fireworks show should cover three fields of vision, starting at the ground level and going up, they said.
The merchants enjoy lighting the fireworks as much as watching the show, they said.
“You show up like this (holding a box of fireworks) at a party and everybody loves you,” Labean said.
Patriot Fireworks sponsors North Pole High School sports, Key Club, International Club, Native Youth Olympics, Salcha Fair, the Buck Nystrom Scholarship Fund and more.
