Note: I first published this column in 2002. I think that it has even more relevance in 2022. Here is my Christmas column part 3 I promised to my readers.

Today is Christmas Day 2022. If you, your business or your source of livelihood are in jeopardy I pray that this true story of Christmas gives you strength to press on. While some businesses and individuals are basking in the glow of the season’s success, others may be wallowing in worry and despair over Covid-19. For those individuals and firms worrying about the future let me offer a true story from Franklin/Covey’s film, “Journey to Discovery.”

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Applied Business Department.