Fairbanks’ oldest independent pharmacy closed its doors in late June after more than 50 years of operation. The owners of Medical Center Pharmacy, which first opened in 1966, found that the small business was no longer able to compete with larger chain establishments.
In a letter sent to Medical Center Pharmacy customers, owners Jerry and Nancy Brown explained that they were liquifying the business after 56 years.
“Faced with negative revenue, extremely low margins, the limits on how much we could exhaust our savings, and then our 44 years as pharmacists, we considered the business environment and this led to our course of action,” the letter reads.
Jerry Brown explained that their business is one of three small pharmacies that have closed in Fairbanks in the past few years.
The Fairbanks closures are part of an overarching national trend of dying small pharmacies.
The issue is that Pharmacy Benefit Managers (third party companies that, among other things, reimburse pharmacies for prescription drugs), were not sufficiently reimbursing pharmacies. The reimbursement rate has decreased significantly over the past four years, while drug prices have increased. This leaves small businesses without sufficient funds just to break even, said Brown. “The numbers aren’t there,” he added, for smaller independent pharmacies such as Medical Center Pharmacy to survive.
Due to these circumstances, the Browns decided to retire and Medical Center Pharmacy officially closed on June 29. Medical Center’s inventory and customers’ prescription files, along with all phone and fax lines, were forwarded to the Airport Way Safeway Pharmacy.
The Browns will continue to offer pharmacy consulting services over the phone and by appointment only. However, this will be limited to advising rather than prescribing medications. “We still love working with patients,” Jerry said.
“We want to thank each and every one of you for your patronage, support, and kindness toward us and the Medical Center Pharmacy over the years,” the letter concludes.
The Browns owned Medical Center Pharmacy, which was most recently located at 1867 Airport Way, for the past eight years. Jim Murphy opened Medical Center Pharmacy in 1966. It was then owned by Jerome Jackson and later by the Browns.
