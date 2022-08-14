Pharmacy closing
Metro Creative

Fairbanks’ oldest independent pharmacy closed its doors in late June after more than 50 years of operation. The owners of Medical Center Pharmacy, which first opened in 1966, found that the small business was no longer able to compete with larger chain establishments.

In a letter sent to Medical Center Pharmacy customers, owners Jerry and Nancy Brown explained that they were liquifying the business after 56 years.

Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.

Tags