Two Fairbanks sisters, looking for a way to reinvent themselves, came up with the perfect plan. They opened The Peony Patch Uprooted in a cozy Alaska cabin and filled it with unique and special gifts.
The boutique shop is only open Fridays through Sundays at 1381 Sixth Ave. and fills a distinctive niche. It carries a full line of Fusion Mineral Paint and offers workshops in refurbishing and re-imagining pieces of furniture.
“As women, our lives get uprooted all the time,” said co-owner Gloria Paden, who launched the business with her sister, Andrea Amato. “We have to start fresh somewhere. You spend 20 years raising your kids, you can’t just go back to doing something meaningless after that. You have to find what’s next.”
They liked the idea of starting something new and different in their hometown. But neither sister planned initially on owning an actual building. They considered a quarterly pop-up sale somewhere.
“We wanted to buy home goods, decorative goods, hard-to-find goods and do it quarterly,” Paden said.
That all sounded fine but other members of the family insisted they write a business plan. They resisted at first.
“We’re very laid back,” Paden said. “Very informal.”
They finally took the time to put their thoughts on paper. Paden said she even had to Google “What is a business plan?”
Then they looked for a spot where they could hold these pop ups. The cabin on Sixth Avenue fit their needs perfectly. At about the same time, they made contact with the Fusion Mineral Paint company in Canada. In order to carry that product, they had to have a storefront. Everything fell into place.
“We just knew we wanted it to look pretty in here and we want it to be fun,” Paden said. “We love the idea of whimsy.”
In fact, they gave credit to The Northern Whimsy Art Studio for inspiration and support, along with the former owner of “If Only ... “
When they hit roadblocks during their start-up, they powered through them.
“Both of our mindsets were, ‘It’s not an obstacle, it’s a challenge’,” Paden said.
Andrea Amato now lives in Southern California. They both grew up in Fairbanks as Bidens before they married. Paden said she attended University Park Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and graduated from West Valley High School.
Paden already owns and operates a small farm called The Peony Patch in North Pole, so the new venture became The Peony Patch Uprooted. The “uprooted” represents a fresh start.
The store, which has only been open on weekends for a few months, is located in a residential neighborhood. The neighbors, Paden said, are wonderful.
“We want to be as unobtrusive as possible,” she said. “We didn’t want to be bad neighbors and we were concerned about the extra traffic.”
Neighbors filled them in on history of the cabin, which include a cowboy boot print on the ceiling, a bullet hole through the wall and Dutch rhubarb planted in the yard. Apparently a former owner brought his wife over from Holland — along with Dutch rhubarb.
“These are all really cool little stories,” Paden said.
The response has been strong and they already have a loyal following. Both sisters have a history of refurbishing furniture for their own homes and when they discovered Fusion Mineral Paint, they really went to town. The paint is perfect for artisans since it is three-in-one.
“Base, primer and topcoat all built into one,” Paden said.
She showed off a leather purse she recently painted. Her sister painted a vinyl chair. It is effective for painting glass and plastic.
“It is really highly saturated,” Paden said “Most colors just go on with a minute stroke of the brush. It is saturated and rich. The yellow, bright colors might need a little more.”
The shop offers a variety of workshops and classes for anyone interested in giving it a try. Some of the stools in the shop feature colorful poppies and other designs that are very appealing.
Co-owner Paden mans the store. There are no other employees. The shop invites local artisans to share their work at the shop and hope to host some First Friday events.
“We’re super dorky. I don’t think we doubted we could do it, but you never know how things are gonna turn out. We’ve never done this before.”
Paden already partners with the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living and sells some of her peonies, during peony season, to benefit that agency. That will continue with the shop, she said.
“We’re just enjoying the ride,” she said.
The Peony Patch Uprooted is on Facebook and Instagram and can be reached at 907 388-5477.