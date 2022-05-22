Approximately 60 juniors and seniors enrolled in the Fairbanks North Star Borough schools will spend the next two weeks getting a taste of pipeline-related trades.
It’s part of the mission of the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, whose goal is to train a locally-grown workforce for Alaska’s oil and gas industry, and the reason for the center’s Introduction to Trades course.
Participants, taught by apprenticeship instructors, choose a trade and spend the next two weeks — a total of 72 hours — immersed in the specific labor, such as carpentry and welding. The courses give students a glimpse of different skills necessary to work in the main trades, including laborers, pipefitters, operating engineers and teamsters.
That includes six classes, such as Introduction to Building, Introduction to Heavy Duty Mechanics, Introduction to Electrical and Introduction to Process Technology.
The program provides students with a sense of what working in different trades is like and also provides an avenue for youth to move straight into an apprenticeship in the trades. Students gain “a really clear path and a bright future, which is exciting,” said John Denny, the recently appointed executive director of the training center.
In addition to the Introduction to Trades, FPTC holds a two-week pipeline training course in the fall (which draws students from across the state), as well as a few other courses throughout the year. The content of those classes depends on instructor availability.
As well as providing an opportunity for young people to learn and grow in “a way they maybe never have considered,” skilled trades are also an integral part of Alaska’s identity, Denny explained. The nonprofit training center formed as a unique partnership between North Slope contractors and laborers that work on pipelines in the 1990s.
FPTC was formed “solely to make sure Alaskans were ready to go into pipeline trades,” Denny said, and that remains its mission today. Denny said that he views the program as a “commitment to Alaska ... to retain our resource development and to ensure that we do that as responsibly as possible.”
Growing a workforce
In the mid-1990s, oil producers on the North Slope recognized that there would be a labor shortage if they did not find a way to get Alaskans into the fields. To fill the gap, the North Slope Contractors Association and four pipeline trades collaborated to develop training exercises to prepare workers for Prudhoe Bay. “Those initial private sector efforts by pipeline companies in Alaska and organized labor eventually led to a public private effort to build the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center,” according to the FPTC website. FPTC began on the concrete pad in the Fairbanks industrial area next to where the current building is located.
The center was officially created through the 2003 Alaska Pipeline Act.
Denny said that he does not know of any similar partnerships between the industry and laborers elsewhere in the United States. He added that the fact that Fairbanks houses such a unique facility “represents an unprecedented collaboration amongst the skilled crafts and a potential path for young people to gain skills and experience while still in school.”
FPTC also stands apart in its scope, which is one of the center’s strengths. According to Denny, FPTC is one of the “few, unique” partnerships where all the trades work together for the training. Students, Denny explained, “have access to a one-of-a-kind training facility they cannot find anywhere else in the U.S.”
The collaboration between trades allows FPTC to provide a comprehensive overview of pipeline jobs. “It gives you a broader look at the different roles,” he said, which allows participants to “get a sense of what everyone does and pick the thing that you are best suited to,” said Denny.
According to Denny, what’s next for FPTC depends largely on the workforce demand. “A lot of it depends on what jobs are coming,” he said. For example, there are several pipeline projects currently being considered in Alaska, said Denny. “We want to make sure that Alaskans are prepared to take on these jobs.”
“We’re definitely looking at bringing on enough people to staff all the trades,” to the training center, Denny said. FPTC strives to “make sure that we have enough people taking part in our program to staff a large project. To do so, they are constantly figuring out ways to best reach Alaskan youth and make them aware of what opportunities are available. “We feel very strongly that Alaska does oil and gas as well as anybody else in the world, and we want to maintain those opportunities for generations to come,” Denny explained.