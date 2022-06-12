The Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center celebrated the graduation of 33 students from its Introduction to Trades class on June 3.
During the two-week course, students — many of whom are enrolled in Fairbanks North Star Borough School District high schools — spend a total of 72 hours immersed in a trade of their choice, such as carpentry and welding. Courses are taught by apprenticeship instructors, and upon graduation some students move directly into apprenticeships.
The Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center’s mission is to train a locally grown workforce for Alaska’s oil and gas industry. It got its start in the mid-1990s, when oil producers on the North Slope recognized that there would be a labor shortage if they did not find a way to get Alaskans into the fields. To fill the gap, the North Slope Contractors Association and four pipeline trades collaborated to develop training exercises to prepare workers for Prudhoe Bay. The center was officially created through the 2003 Alaska Pipeline Act.
Today, the center remains unique in both its broad scope and as a collaborative effort between the industry and laborers.
In addition to the annual Introduction to Trades class, the FPTC also holds a two week Pipeline Training course in the fall (which draws students from across the state), as well as a few other courses throughout the year.