Fairbanks International Airport

Fairbanks saw an accumulation of 91.9 inches of snow in the winter of 2021-2022. The airport received recognition for keeping facilities running smoothly during the winter.

Fairbanks International Airport received top honors for their environmental work on per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) used in firefighting activities at airports.

The Airports Council International — North America (ACI-NA) named Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) as one of five recipients of their 2022 Environmental Achievement Award in the Mitigation category last week. The ACI-NA Environmental Achievement Award recognizes work to protect and preserve the environment through airport programs and policies.