Lindsy Weaver, director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Programs in Fairbanks, has been selected as one of the National AfterSchool Association’s 2023 Next Generation of Afterschool Leaders.
NAA is a membership organization for professionals who work with children and young people outside of school, according to their website.
This is Weaver’s third nomination for this honor since she started her position as director in 2021. She spearheads the program at seven different schools in Fairbanks.
“We’re bigger than just after school programs,” she said.
The programs provide youth academic assistance and engaging enrichment activities outside of normal school hours. The goal is to increase student academic achievement, particularly for students attending high-poverty and low-performing schools. By providing programming after school that aligns with and supports the regular academic program, the centers also help support working parents.
“We make sure all of that is happening,” Weaver said.
“It’s super cool to see your students be more successful in the school day, more engaged,” she said. “We hit all those markers, it allowed us to renew without have to apply.”
One nominator said Weaver increased collaboration with Alaska Native Organizations and Educators, created University of Alaska Partnerships, included Special Olympics in programs and partnered to increase special education funding so programs could serve more students with special needs. She also brought in social workers to programs, and created high-quality communications tools for the program.
“The National AfterSchool Association knows that strong after school leaders develop the skilled professionals and teams that run strong organizations and quality programs that result in positive youth outcomes,” said Gina Warner, president and CEO of NAA. “These emerging leaders will help shape the after school field and profession for years to come.”
According to a news release, 21,584 children in Alaska participate in after school activities.
“These programs promote family economic stability by allowing parents to work outside of school hours, support healthy social, emotional, and academic development, and greatly reduce youth engagement in risky behaviors,” the release stated.