A new school year has begun and future community leaders eagerly fill seats in college freshman classes.
Last week one of these eager-beavers asked me what it would take to get an “A”, and without a moment’s hesitation I replied that he would have to be willing to fail spectacularly. Deafening silence filled the room as 60 eyeballs looked like deer caught in hunter headlights. I waited for one of my students to brave a chance and ask for clarification, but the ensuing pregnant pause could well have birthed an elephant. As I patiently grinned at the class, I couldn’t help feeling regret that my profession, in collusion with parents, had taught these bright minds that failure is absolutely the worst outcome and therefore unacceptable. Think about it. What does it mean to get an “F” in a class? It destroys a grade point average and means a wasted semester. To teachers, to parents, to students, an “F” is the scarlet letter of shame.
But that’s not the way the real world works. Often we learn our best lessons through failure, and a willingness to fail at something is really the only way to succeed greatly. Ask any sixth grader who was the greatest president and about one-third will say Abraham Lincoln. Little do they know that Lincoln failed in business twice, had a nervous breakdown, and could hardly get elected to anything between 1831 and 1859. Yet, Lincoln proved that it is not the momentary, temporary, intervening failures that count… It is the great victories that make all the difference.
Here are some other notable failures: Thomas Edison failed to invent the electric light bulb 10,000 times. Einstein was considered intellectually slow. Andrew Carnegie started as a humble steel hand. Elias Howe invented the sewing machine and women laughed for years — with their sewing done so quickly, they argued, what in the world would they find to do with all that extra time. Alexander Bell was laughed at when he said he could carry a human voice across a wire for a mile. The Wright brothers were considered fools, you should have heard the jokes about them — until they flew — then everybody wanted their picture taken with good old Wilbur and Orville.
What about Walt Disney? Walt was bankrupt when he went around Hollywood trying to peddle his little Mickey Mouse cartoon idea. All the studio heads laughed, so Walt and Roy started their own production company. They who laugh last laugh best.
Winners will do what losers won’t do. Winners are willing to fail. Ask all the successful business owners in Fairbanks and I’ll bet they will all say that they succeed because of their failures, not in spite of them. As an important side note, they will also say that they never went to Las Vegas and bet it all on 29 black. Some failures can’t be recovered from. Educators and parents may not have figured this out yet, but it’s well known in the business world: Success is simply a function of getting up — just one more time than you got knocked down.
President Calvin Coolidge had a sign over his desk that said: “Nothing in this world will take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful individuals with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan ‘press on’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College.