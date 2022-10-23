A new school year has begun and future community leaders eagerly fill seats in college freshman classes.

Last week one of these eager-beavers asked me what it would take to get an “A”, and without a moment’s hesitation I replied that he would have to be willing to fail spectacularly. Deafening silence filled the room as 60 eyeballs looked like deer caught in hunter headlights. I waited for one of my students to brave a chance and ask for clarification, but the ensuing pregnant pause could well have birthed an elephant. As I patiently grinned at the class, I couldn’t help feeling regret that my profession, in collusion with parents, had taught these bright minds that failure is absolutely the worst outcome and therefore unacceptable. Think about it. What does it mean to get an “F” in a class? It destroys a grade point average and means a wasted semester. To teachers, to parents, to students, an “F” is the scarlet letter of shame.

