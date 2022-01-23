Registration for the Annual Interior Tourism Conference is open. Explore Fairbanks will host the community event as a hybrid event with in-person and online webinar access from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is $75 for in-person and $25 for online webinar access. You can register online through Monday at www.explorefairbanks.com/itc.
Topics covered include a state of the industry update, visitor industry workforce development strategies and more. Featured speaker Drew Carhart will be discussing the benefits of dark skies with his presentation “Star Light, Star Bright: Economic and Energy Benefits of Dark Skies.” Carhart is a founding member and current executive board member of both the Naperville Astronomical Association (1973) and the Illinois Coalition for Responsible Outdoor Lighting (2008).
Luncheon speaker Ned Rozell will share “The Top 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alaska.” Did you know Alaska has a Wall of China, an island with a mile-deep nuclear-bomb cavern inside and tucked-away ground squirrels whose body temperatures are colder than an ice cube? Registration for lunch-only attendance is available for $25.
Brian Matson from TwoSix Digital will return to share strategies to future-proof a company’s marketing efforts.
Contact Charity Gadapee at cgadapee@explorefairbanks.com for more information.