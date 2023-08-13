Increases in numbers at the Fairbanks International Airport, passenger crossings at the Alcan border, visitation at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and hotel/short-term rental average daily rates are some of the highlights in a 2023 regional visitor industry mid-year report recently released by Explore Fairbanks.
“According to the data that we track, by and large it has been a successful year so far,” said Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Scott McCrea. “There is more of a sense of normalcy in the industry that we have not seen since 2019, to include an anticipated record cruise season, a significant increase in highway travelers, and better stabilization in the job market, which was a real challenge last year.”
McCrea said that high inflationary costs have not seemed to deter the domestic travel market. “National surveys show that Americans are continuing to put a high priority on travel despite inflation, and that they are continuing to seek out authentic, unique travel experiences, which describes our destination perfectly,” McCrea noted, however, that inflation and the strength of the U.S. dollar has probably impacted international travel from some of Fairbanks’ core markets such as German-speaking Europe.
McCrea said it is important to note that just because the summer is winding down, the Fairbanks visitor industry season is far from over. “Our work at Explore Fairbanks marketing ourselves as one of the best places on earth to see the northern lights, as well as the growth in winter.