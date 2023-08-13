Scott McCrea

Scott McCrea — president and CEO of Explore Fairbanks.

Increases in numbers at the Fairbanks International Airport, passenger crossings at the Alcan border, visitation at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and hotel/short-term rental average daily rates are some of the highlights in a 2023 regional visitor industry mid-year report recently released by Explore Fairbanks.

“According to the data that we track, by and large it has been a successful year so far,” said Explore Fairbanks President and CEO Scott McCrea. “There is more of a sense of normalcy in the industry that we have not seen since 2019, to include an anticipated record cruise season, a significant increase in highway travelers, and better stabilization in the job market, which was a real challenge last year.”