Explore Fairbanks awards

Courtesy of Jaime Holt/Red Photography

Award winners at the Explore Fairbanks Au-Roaring 20s Annual Awards Banquet are, from left Jim and Mary Gower, Dr. Nettie LaBelle-Hamer, Julie Jones and Sharon McConnel.

 Courtesy of Jaime Holt/Red Photography

Explore Fairbanks acknowledged the contributions of partners and other individuals and organizations for their support of the visitor industry at the 2023 Annual Awards Banquet on April 21 at the Wedgewood Resort.

Awards were presented as follows: