Explore Fairbanks acknowledged the contributions of partners and other individuals and organizations for their support of the visitor industry at the 2023 Annual Awards Banquet on April 21 at the Wedgewood Resort.
Awards were presented as follows:
• The Golden Heart Award went to Julie Jones, “who pours her heart into not only the beautification of downtown in summer but our city’s efforts to honor the veterans of our community with Veteran’s Day ceremonies and Honor Flight homecomings,” according to the news release announcing the honors.
• The Aurora Award to Sen. Lisa Murkowski for her support of the visitor industry, include securing funds to demolish the Polaris Building and increasing in the government’s lodging per diem rate for Alaska.
• The Jim and Mary Binkley Award went to Golden North Inn owners Jim and Mary Gower who have “reinvigorated this property that was a long-time Alaskan family operation prior to their investment.”
• The Raven Award to Denakkaanga, Inc, which continues to develop new programs to share traditions and stories of Native elders in the Doyon and Tanana Chiefs Conference regions.
Inducted into the Fairbanks Tourism Hall of Fame was Dr. Syun-Ichi Akasofu who not only pioneered the research behind the aurora but also played an important role in the development and growth of aurora tourism, especially as it relates to the Japan market.
This year’s banquet theme was “Au-Roaring 20s” celebrating the end of another successful aurora season and welcoming midnight sun season.
Explore Fairbanks is a nonprofit marketing and management organization whose mission is to be an economic driver in the Fairbanks region by marketing to potential visitors and optimizing the visitor experience. Explore Fairbanks markets Fairbanks as a year-round destination by promoting local events, attractions and activities to independent travelers, group tour operators, travel agents, meeting planners and the media as well as by developing public policy and infrastructure to achieve marketing objectives.
