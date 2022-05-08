Explore Fairbanks acknowledged the contributions of partners and other individuals and organizations for their support of the local visitor industry at the 2022 Annual Awards Banquet on April 22 at the Birch Hill Recreation Area and Cross-Country Ski Center.
Awards were presented as follows: Golden Heart Award to Willy Vinton, for his first-rate customer service sharing his love and knowledge of antique automobiles at the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum; Aurora Award to Tanana Chiefs Conference Health Services for their efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccine supplies to their members and the Fairbanks community at-large; Jim and Mary Binkley Award to Arctic Dog Adventure Company for courage and entrepreneurialism sharing with guests the Fairbanks-branch of the oldest Siberian husky kennel in the world; and the Raven Award to Pike’s Waterfront Lodge for creating an atmosphere of a grand Alaska lodge which reflects the art, culture, and history of Fairbanks.
Inducted into the Fairbanks Tourism Hall of Fame was Matt Atkinson, Lee Kenaston and Brett Carlson of Northern Alaska Tour Company for their contributions to the community and the visitor industry. Additionally, Buzzy Chiu was recognized as the immediate past chair of the Explore Fairbanks Board of Directors for 2021.
The President’s Award recognizing an individual who has contributed unselfishly to the growth of Explore Fairbanks and its mission was presented to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
This year’s banquet theme was “Stayin’ Alive: Celebrating 45 Years of Promoting the Golden Heart City” in recognition of Explore Fairbanks’s 45th anniversary. The organization was founded as the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau in 1977.