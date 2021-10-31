It’s Halloween Sunday, and for some employers, today is not nearly as scary as Monday through Friday when it can sometimes feel frightening having to adjust to the changing needs of today’s employees.
One of the changes that can be scary for employers are the growing number of employees who are now working from home. Prior to 2020, it was a rarely used perk reserved for special circumstances. Then the pandemic hit, and for many organizations, working from home moved from being a perk to being a necessity, for employers and employees alike.
Almost two years later, working from home is still prevalent in many organizations, and there are numerous studies to indicate it is indeed the wave of the future, at least for those industries where remote work is possible. Global Workplace Analytics estimates that going into 2022, 25-30% of the workforce will be working from home.
Having employees working from home can seem like a tricky endeavor for employers, especially over concerns of lost productivity. But here’s the treat. Numerous studies have shown that in many cases, employees who work from home are more productive than when they are in the office. According to Business News Daily, one study showed that remote employees work 1.4 more days per month than their office-based counterparts, resulting in more than three additional weeks of work per year.
To make remote working productive, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and other agencies offer up some of the below tricks for those who are in the position of managing this growing segment of employees:
Establish structured check-ins: Whether these occur daily or weekly, and if it is with an individual employee or a team of employees, is going to vary from one organization to the next. The main thing is that the check-ins are regular and predictable and that the employee knows it gives them the opportunity to consult with you and it is an avenue for them to express their concerns and have questions answered.
Set expectations early and often: Scott Bales with Replicon, a time management system provider said it is important for managers of remote workers to provide guidelines, set boundaries and review the basics. “There will be questions; be accessible and provide clarity on priorities, milestones, performance goals and more,” said Bales. Some of those expectations are similar to that of in-office employees, such as responding to any after-hours work e-mail and texts.
Be flexible: “When it comes to working with remote teams, the key is to allow flexible hours to maintain consistency,” said certified business leadership coach Angela Civtella. “Whether your employees choose to put in their hours in the morning or evening shouldn’t matter, as long as the work gets completed and is of high quality.” Being flexible might also mean creating a schedule that allows the employee to even come in and work in the office one or two times a week.
Develop new ways to assess employee performance: Not being in the same room can add a layer of complexity to tracking performance, but it doesn’t have to be that way. It might even be a matter of having to create new performance KPIs. Many organizations are also using self-evaluations and internal and peer reviews, which gives managers a better understanding of how their employees are faring while also promoting internal health communications and trust.
Provide opportunities to collaborate: Technology offers up a number of ways to help remote employees collaborate better, the key is to do it efficiently and to establish norms and expectations to make it happen. And they are not that much different than the collaborative methods that take place for in-office employees, such as shared documents which also helps managers stay apprised of what their teams are doing.
Celebrate successes: “Managers should look for opportunities to celebrate the same work milestones that would be celebrated in the office,” said Paul Pellman, CEO of computer software company Kazoo. Celebrate the little things regularly and include the whole team.
While working from home is not for everyone, it has tremendous potential for all involved. So for managers, don’t be afraid that your remote workers are going to ghost you. Follow the proven tricks that others have implemented and enjoy the treat of increased productivity and employee satisfaction.