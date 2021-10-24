Regardless of what industry you work in, the earthshaking events of the last year and a half have turned the professional and personal lives of so many people upside down. We’re doing our best to emerge from the rubble even as more unexpected debris rains down upon us. That impact is evident throughout the workforce across the state and country, with companies doing all they can to keep the staff they have while struggling to fill unfilled positions.
For those who are leaders or managers, the key to retaining your existing workforce, as well as the challenging task of growing it, might not necessarily be just tied to higher salaries and enhanced benefits but rather the simple attribute of being empathetic.
By way of definition, being empathetic is not just “being nice.” As Steve Payne, vice chair of consulting for EY Americas said in an interview with Inc. magazine, empathy is about valuing people and caring for people not just as workers but as human beings. Payne states: “When you value someone, you aren’t nice to them for the sake of being nice. Instead, you take the time to understand and meet their needs, and you are honest with them to boost their chances of success.”
What those needs are will vary from employee to employee. One that I am big proponent of is companies being flexible with employee’s schedules. There are numerous reasons of why that is important right now, no better example than the parent(s) dealing with childcare issues to include lack of availability and ongoing challenges such as the district’s reduced bus schedules. Putting yourself in their shoes, the core of empathy, and allowing for flexibility within their schedule will greatly reduce their stress and help them maintain a better work-life balance.
Being flexible with how leave is used can also be a benefit. Leave should not just be limited to sick leave as it pertains to a physical ailment or a vacation leave, but also what can best be described as a “mental health day.” Depression rates tripled over the course of the first year of the pandemic according to research from Boston University. Employees who come to work in a state of depression or elevated anxiety are not going to be productive employees. Try and allow for flexibility within your leave policy to let employees take a day off so that they can use time to recharge however they see fit. They’ll appreciate the understanding.
Being empathetic as a leader has results that goes beyond simple goodwill and can in fact lead to positive outcomes for both employees and teams. Case in point a study done of close to 900 employees by global nonprofit Catalyst which revealed some findings that can lead to increased retention and productivity:
Engagement: 76% of people who experienced empathy from their leaders reported they were engaged compared with only 32% who experienced less empathy.
Innovation: When people reported their leaders were empathetic, they were more likely to report they were able to be innovative — 61% of employees compared to only 13% of employees with less empathetic leaders.
Work-life: When people felt their leaders were more empathetic, 86% reported they are able to navigate the demands of their work and life, compared to 60% of those who perceived less empathy.
Empathy should not be limited to just leaders and managers, or to just the workplace environment. It’s an attribute that all of us should strive to possess in our daily interactions. Case in point being our interactions as customers with the understaffed and overworked service industry. Many restaurants, for example, are doing all they can to remain open with a limited staff and a fractured supply chain that is also increasing their costs.
Instead of taking to your favorite social media platform to vent your frustration, appreciate the fact that these places of business are open, and that the employees there are doing all that they can to keep this sector of the economy afloat and meeting your wants and desires as a consumer under difficult circumstances. Thank them for being there (and don’t forget to tip!). That gesture of empathy and appreciation could be the motivation they need to come back for their shift the next day.
I am not so Pollyanna in my approach to think that empathy alone is be the sole solution on the road to recovery, but when expressed in an authentic and genuine manner, is a necessary and simple component with positive results for all involved.