Forty emergency medical service professionals from across the nation completed a blended learning program in Jacksonville, Florida, which included online learning and two weeks of traditional classroom work as part of the 2021 Fall Communication Center Manager (CCM) program.
Each CCM class recognizes a student with the Carlynn Crampton Leadership Award, with the 2021 honor going to Angela Modrell, a dispatch supervisor at the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center. The award is presented by peers to a classmate whom the students feel has exhibited exceptional personal and professional leadership qualities throughout the course and who the students feel represents the best in EMS. Modrell has been with Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center for six years and was recently promoted to dispatch supervisor.
“CCM was the experience I was not expecting,” Modrell said in a news release announcing the honor. “We disconnected from our everyday hustle and stress as telecommunicators, supervisors and managers, and concentrated on ourselves and our journey as leaders. CCM staff brought in subject matter experts for most every aspect of communication center management and each seminar was up to date and informative. They taught us to recognize our leadership style and how it affects others; then how to adjust our leadership style into appreciative supervision.”
The leadership award is named after Carlynn Crampton, who was instrumental in the early development and facilitation of communication centers and programs. The CCM course is recognized by the National Emergency Number Association for credit toward the recertification of the Emergency Number Professional certificate.