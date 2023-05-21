Elena Sudduth has been named the new general manager of Interior Gas Utility (IGU).
Sudduth was selected unanimously by the IGU Board on April 10 and will assume her new role Sept. 30. Sudduth has been with IGU for the last three years. As director of Public Relations and Customer Service, she successfully managed the utility’s external communications and community relations, according to a news release announcing the advancement.
Gary Wilken, chair of the IGU Board, expressed his confidence in Sudduth’s ability to lead the utility forward. “Elena has been an integral part of IGU’s success over the years, and we are thrilled to have her as our new general manager.”
Sudduth will oversee all aspects of IGU’s operations, including LNG production, transportation and storage, natural gas distribution, engineering, finance, customer service, and administration. She will also be responsible for executing the utility’s strategic plan and ensuring that IGU continues to provide safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas service to its customers.