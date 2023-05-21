Elena Sudduth

Elena Sudduth has been named the new general manager of Interior Gas Utility (IGU).

Sudduth was selected unanimously by the IGU Board on April 10 and will assume her new role Sept. 30. Sudduth has been with IGU for the last three years. As director of Public Relations and Customer Service, she successfully managed the utility’s external communications and community relations, according to a news release announcing the advancement.