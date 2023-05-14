Brian Tracy wrote a delightful little book which SimpleTruths.com put to a short video entitled “Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time.” Both are available online at www.simpletruths.com.
Their message, which I happen to agree with, is, ”If you are like most people today, you are overwhelmed with too much to do and too little time. As you struggle to get caught up, new tasks and responsibilities just keep rolling in, like waves in the ocean. Because of this, you will never be able to do everything you have to do. You will never be caught up. You will always be behind in some of your tasks and responsibilities, and probably in many of them. For this reason, and perhaps more than ever before, your ability to select the most important task at each moment, and then to get started on that task and to get it done both quickly and well, will probably have more of an impact on your success than any other quality or skill you can develop.”
Mark Twain once said that if the first thing you do each morning is to eat a live frog, you can go through the day with the satisfaction of knowing that that is probably the worst thing that is going to happen to you all day long.
The first rule: If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first. This is another way of saying that if you have two important tasks before you, start with the biggest, hardest, and most important task first.
The second rule: If you have to eat a live frog at all, it doesn’t pay to sit and look at it very long.
The key to reaching high levels of performance and productivity is to develop the lifelong habit of tackling your major tasks first thing each morning. You must develop the routine of “eating your frog” before you do anything else and without taking too much time to think about it.”
The book starts out by telling us that clarity is perhaps the most important concept in personal productivity and that having clearly defined, written goals helps gain that clarity.
Let’s go through those steps now.
Decide exactly what you want: Be crystal clear about what is expected of you and the priority you can place on these goals. Don’t be vague or unclear in stating these goals.
Write these goals down in the order of importance to you.
Set a deadline for each goal; set sub deadlines, if necessary.
Make a list of everything you can think of that you are going to have to do to achieve each goal.
Organize this list into a plan (prioritize and sequence —decide what should be worked on first and what can wait a while).
Take action on your plan immediately: outline the first action steps of your plan and make a resolution of sorts—something every day that moves you toward your goals.
There are three kinds of people in Fairbanks. First are those who “make it happen.” Then there are those who “watch it happen.” Finally, there are those who “haven’t a clue what happened.”
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.