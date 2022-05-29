Durham School Services, the company providing student busing in the Fairbanks North Star School District, has been in the Interior since it first inked a deal with the district to provide transportation.
The 10-year deal was signed in January 2020, and started providing service in August 2021.
Durham aims to recruit enough drivers so it can provide improved service when school starts in August, said general manager Steve Steel.
“Our goal is to start with 100 routes when school starts and then kick up to 130 routes when we have enough drivers,” Steel told the News-Miner during an open house/hiring event Monday.
Right now, Durham has 100 bus drivers as the school season ends, enough to provide service for 82 routes. It would need at least 150 drivers to cover an entire 130 routes.
Due to a bus driver shortage — mirrored across the nation and several industries — Durham and the district had to alternate route schedules at the start of the school year. The number of operational routes was about 63 at its lowest.
The 150 driver target includes backup, part-time and standby drivers to cover those who might be on vacation, ill or have a personal or family emergency.
“We want to have deep enough ranks,” Steel said.
Durham offers a $2,000 signing/retention bonus for new hires who need training and $5,000 bonuses for fully trained bus drivers with a Alaskan commercial driver’s license.
Pay starts competitively for fully trained drivers at $23.44 an hour, and $13.52 for drivers-in training and bus monitors
Intensive training period
Bus driver and recruiter Fawn Barbieri said recruitment and training takes three weeks, including 40 hours split between classroom and behind the wheel.
“There’s a manual dexterity test to make sure you can handle driving a bus,” Barbieri said.
Durham conducts its application process, background and driving record checks that take a week to complete, Barbieri said.
“While we are doing this, we would like our candidate to get their permit, so that when they get into the classroom they have a very smooth transition from the week of class to approximately two weeks of driving training,” Barbieri said.
Durham has classroom and behind-the-wheel trainers and examiners on site during the
process. Examiners include both the state and Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles.
“Alaska is very strict and wants drivers to have a certain amount of knowledge,” Barbieri said.
Once fully trained and ready to go, Barbieri said schedules can vary. The average shift starts at 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. when they go out on the route to collect and drop off the children. Buses return to the barn around 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m., where drivers take a break and resume between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to pick students up from school. The work day typically ends between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on routes and assignments.
New buses, up-to-date technology
When Durham took over bus service for FNSBSD, it arrived with a fleet of 143 new buses from its parent company. Those include smaller Class A special education buses, medium-sized 48-seaters and the larger 72-seaters.
The bus fleet is split between its main Fairbanks location on Standard Avenue and at its North Pole location.
Sammy Obeso, Durham’s safety and training supervisor, said Durham’s buses aren’t the ones students’ parents were accustomed to when growing up. Technology has evolved to ensure safety and observation.
“The technology has changed more and more to protect the kids,” Obeso said. “Everything we do is ultimately to protect children.”
Buses are equipped with cameras to record both inside and outside when operating in case of bullying or other incidents.
The class A special education buses and 48-seat buses are equipped with built-in safety belts, while the larger buses have seats that are better padded.
Other safety systems, such as crossing arms and lighting systems, are fully automated for when a bus stops to pick up or drop off students.
A public announcement system allows drivers to make insider and outside announcements to students, including warnings about dangers around the bus. Driver cameras automatically kick on if a driver deviates more than 6% from a standard path so Durham can double check.
Buses come equipped with both onspot “automatic” chains and heavy chains for winter road conditions.
Investing in Alaska
Durham operates in 32 states, but its presence in Alaska is relatively new. With it comes a few learning curves, such as operating in below 40-degree weather.
“It was kind of a learning curve the first year to see what works,” Steel said.
Durham’s bus barn in Fairbanks is completely enclosed. Buses line up in rows in the multi-door facility, which can accommodate four larger buses and a smaller one in a row.
Because of the Interior’s cold weather, the buses use gasoline instead of diesel. Small heaters were installed as well to improve start-up time.
Steel said Durham’s parent company National Express intends to make a long-term commitment. The company will start a 10-year contract with the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in July to run an estimated 148 routes.