Doyon, Limited, the Alaska Native regional corporation for Interior Alaska, has acquired Fairweather, LLC, an oilfield support services company in Alaska.
The acquisition will support Doyon’s existing operations on the North Slope and provide expertise in oilfield support, weather, logistics and medical services, according to a Doyon news release announcing the acquision.
Fairweather was founded in 1976 by Sherron Perry with a focus on providing aviation weather observation services to remote regions of Alaska. Responding to the growth of the emerging oil and gas industry, Fairweather expanded its operations to include a number of highly sought-after support services designed to support exploration and production activities.
“We are pleased to cross the finish line on this agreement with Doyon,” Rick Fox, Fairweather senior vice president and general manager, said in the release. “Fairweather has over 80 years of management experience, and over 180 employees, with expertise in oilfield services, aviation, medical services, airport and weather support, and expediting and logistics services. We know our business model will continue to support Alaska’s North Slope.”
Fairweather’s 180 team members will join the Doyon Oil Field Service Pillar, which includes Doyon Drilling, Mid-Alaska Pipeline, Doyon Associated, and Doyon Anvil.
The companies provide Arctic drilling, pipeline ownership construction, maintenance and operations, camps, engineering, and procurement services to Alaska’s oil and gas industry.
“We are very pleased to have Fairweather join our family of companies,” Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt stated in the release. “Fairweather has a well-earned reputation, and there are many synergies between our existing Doyon oil field services companies and Fairweather. We are both Alaska-based companies focused on our employees, customers, safety, and successful project outcomes for our clients.”
Doyon, Limited has more than 20,400 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America.