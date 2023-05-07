Alaska's oil pipeline

Doyon, Limited, the Alaska Native regional corporation for Interior Alaska, has acquired Fairweather, LLC, an oilfield support services company in Alaska.

The acquisition will support Doyon’s existing operations on the North Slope and provide expertise in oilfield support, weather, logistics and medical services, according to a Doyon news release announcing the acquision.