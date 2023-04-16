Online crimes

Take some time this spring to clean up your digital footprint, secure your data, and back up those ever-growing important documents and photos.

It’s spring and not only are people dusting the tops of their fans, but also their digital footprint. Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to ensure you secure your data so you remain in control of your assets. Your digital assets range from financial login data, personal photos, tax information, to even what you are searching online.

In today’s world, data brokers gather data on individuals and can then sell that information to another business to advance their business objectives. Data brokers operating in the states of California and Vermont are required to register with state government officials. Many of these data brokers work across state lines but are not required to register as a data broker in other states. According to PrivacyRights.org, in 2021 there were 540 registered data brokers with these two state’s agencies. An analysis by the BBB in March 2023 of these state’s public databases shows this number is still increasing, so it’s high time to clear out and clean up your digital clutter. Here are some areas to consider putting a shine to.

