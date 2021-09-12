Do you remember when you were 3 years old riding in your mother’s grocery cart? Do you remember what your mommy said every time you asked her to liberate the store’s shelves of the tempting array of goodies waiting to be placed in your grasping sticky fingers? Does her resounding “No...quit asking for stuff...think of all the poor starving children in Bangladesh!” still resonate in your impressionable ears?
Maybe we had the same parents.
By the time we’ve reached adulthood too many of us have learned to quit asking for stuff. Unfortunately, because other humans are by nature more interested in themselves than in you and me, we aren’t going to get much that we don’t ask for. That includes dates, jobs, customers, and raises — in addition to the Frosted Flakes and Twinkies.
To illustrate the importance of assertively asking for what you want let me take you back a decade to the hiring of a university professor. This is a true story. He applied for and was offered a job as an assistant professor for $36,000. He thanked the dean, reminded him of all the wonderful reasons he was the right candidate for the job, and then said that he needed to make $60,000! Guess what the dean said?
He said, (insert drum roll here) “I can’t pay you $60,000!” The bold teacher said, “I understand, but this is why I need to make that …..” Then he asked a killer question: “Would you like to be able to pay me $60,000?” The hapless dean said “Of course I would” to which the candidate responded, “that’s great that we agree on what we both want to do, now we just have to figure out a way for us to do what we both want to do.”
After a period of looking like a deer caught in headlights, the dean threw his new found professor out of his office inviting him to come back the next day. When the new day and job candidate arrived in the poor dean’s office he said he had figured out how to meet the wage appeal. Because of experience and education the dean hired him as an associate professor at $45k and offered a summer assignment at $15k. Deal done, everybody got what they wanted. The job candidate made it easy for the dean to buy him by showing the benefit and asking for the sale. Interestingly, that dean’s next three hires were offered $36,000 per year and they said “mumble, mumble, thank you,”
Here is the power of prepay in the replay. When I got promoted, I used his exact strategy! I got my dean up to the “would you like to give me a big raise?” and he said (insert another drum roll) “No!” Sometimes the magic works, sometimes it doesn’t. We won’t get everything we ask for, but we get nothing that we don’t assertively, expectantly, and politely request.
This concept is especially true for salespeople. My wife and I went looking for a new hand-held organizer a couple of weeks ago. Not one of the four stores we went to had a salesperson who knew how to sell. What’s worse, we went in hoping to buy. Why don’t we teach our sales staff that they should assume people walking in the front door want to give up their cash in exchange for our stuff and make it easy for them to do so?
All we sometimes need to do is show the benefits and ask them to buy. Any one of the four sales reps who talked to us could have negotiated a transfer of a couple hundred bucks out of my account and into their cash register had they unpackaged the coolest hand held, stuck in my wife’s hand and then ask her to buy it — just like that heathen did who sold me a new car. She stuck my wife behind the wheel of a brand new shiny red car for two days and then asked “would you like to buy the red car or the blue one?” My wife made me buy her the red one.
So, whether it’s asking for a raise, a date, selling cereal or selling cars, make a personal connection and focus on benefits, then make it easy for the customer to buy by asking for the sale. Somebody has to sit courtside at the play-offs and it might as well be you. Don’t settle for the cheap seats.