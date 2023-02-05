Friendly, furry faces greeted employees at Mt. McKinley Bank Friday morning, a special thank you visit from two therapy dogs with Companions Inc.
Companions Inc. is a longtime nonprofit group in Fairbanks that brings therapy dogs to visit patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, residents of Denali Center, Fairbanks Resource Agency, and other venues. The dogs even meet with university students during final exams, a sure way to relieve stress for those test-takers.
Employees turned out to meet Spice and Daisy, but three bank employees who donated funds to Companions Inc. were the real reason for the visit.
“I love animals,” said Monee Smith, one of the donors. “This is really a good cause.”
Both Trinity Ante and Deb Hollingsworth agreed.
“My daughter has a service dog,” said Hollingsworth.
“I absolutely love dogs,” added Ante.
Mt. McKinley Bank President Patty Mongold explained that the bank hosts a special program that provides $300 a year to every bank employee, who can then donate those funds to a charity of their choosing. This year, three employees chose to donate to Companions Inc.
All Companions Inc. animals are screened for temperament, health, grooming and cleanliness. Most volunteers have dogs, but other therapy pets have included rabbits, cats, horses, and even reptiles. One doesn’t need to have a pet to be a volunteer.
For more information on the program, go to companionsinc.org. You can learn how to volunteer with your pet, how to become a member, and even request a pet visit.
