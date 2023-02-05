Friendly, furry faces greeted employees at Mt. McKinley Bank Friday morning, a special thank you visit from two therapy dogs with Companions Inc.

Companions Inc. is a longtime nonprofit group in Fairbanks that brings therapy dogs to visit patients at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, residents of Denali Center, Fairbanks Resource Agency, and other venues. The dogs even meet with university students during final exams, a sure way to relieve stress for those test-takers.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.